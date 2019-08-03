FREEPORT— Dozens of birds flocked to Olney Pond at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Center this week to take advantage of an abundant hunting opportunity.
The birds gather every summer when the shallow ponds at the refuge begin to evaporate. The conditions create an environment of readily available food for the birds and a sight to see for refuge visitors, refuge employee Tom Schneider said
Numerous birds can be spotted at the refuge, including roseate spoonbills, white ibis, great egret, night herons, black stilts and shore birds.
Schneider said Thursday that some of the birds come from about 10 miles away, but all have gathered there for the summer to take advantage of the refuge’s resources.
The abundance of food distracts the birds from their surroundings, Schneider said. Even with alligators swimming nearby and cars about 10 feet away, the birds are not bothered and remain focused on the water and their next bite.
This year the birds were even more concentrated than previous years, Schneider said, adding this season offers a great opportunity for visitors to see the birds closer than usual.
As Olney Pond dries up, the birds will move to the next pond in the refuge, Schneider said. There is still time for visitors to go out to the refuge and see the birds, he said.
The opportunity at the refuge is unique, and Brazoria National Refuge is one of the only spots in this area where this feeding will occur.
Many visitors came out to see the birds Thursday, and Schneider advised anyone interested in visiting, that around noon is a prime time to see the birds with their beaks in the water hunting.
The refuge is free to the public and open to visitors from dawn to sunset.
