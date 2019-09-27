BRAZORIA — If there is one thing he will remember fondly about Apostle Kevin Hall, it’s that his brother had a natural, God-given gift for energizing congregations across the world.
“Just growing up, he was always special,” brother Hollis Hall said. “We knew God was going to use him. In his 40 years of ministry, God took him to some phenomenal places. He was loved everywhere he went.”
Kevin Hall, who had a doctor of divinity from Christian Bible Institute and Seminary in Houston was the first of twin boys born to Pauline Johnson and Melvin Hall Sr. on Jan. 3, 1962, in Galveston. Hall grew up in the Mims Community on the outskirts of Brazoria and graduated from Sweeny High School in 1980. A member of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church in Brazoria, he was baptized under the leadership of Pastor H.L. Mackey.
Hall started ministering in song, along with his brothers and cousins, at the age of 7, forming the gospel group now known as the Sensational Clouds of Zion. His preaching at revivals made him known all over the United States, and he would go on to evangelize in Africa, Japan, Korea, Israel, Germany, Russia, South America, Canada, Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Mexico and Australia.
Once he started preaching, there was no looking back, however, and his brother had a natural talent that sent him on a holy path, Hollis Hall said.
“He was truly a gift that God gave to the world,” he said. “it wasn’t all about him. It was about helping people.”
He dedicated his own life to helping others for 40 years, and he was a special, remarkable man, brother Kelvin Hall said.
“He was unique,” he said. “He was one-of-a-kind. He was a great person. Someone you really wanted to know.”
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Gardner’s Funeral Home Funeral, 507 W. Orange St. in Angleton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521. Pastor Roland Hendricks and Bishop Hollis Harris will officiate.
