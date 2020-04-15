ANGLETON — Lake Jackson native Cole Degges loves to eat, and can’t imagine being hungry, but acknowledges that so many others are.
“It’s a problem, right here in our county,” Degges said. “It’s pretty staggering, the people that don’t get meals that are right here in our town … the numbers.”
Wanting to do something to help, Degges and his band members are putting on a benefit concert at 7 p.m. today to raise money for Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and the Food Basket.
The show will be broadcasted via Facebook Live on Degges’ personal page, www.facebook.com/cole.degges. Those who would like to contribute money can donate to Cole-Degges on Venmo, or through PayPal at PayPal.Me/CDegges.
“I think it was one of the better, most immediate causes that we thought would make a big impact fast,” drummer Clif Custer said.
The band supports a couple of charities every year, including Brazosport Cares with the Empty Bowls fundraiser, but “I just thought during this crisis it would be awesome to help them out,” Degges said.
Empty Bowls is a fundraiser for the local food pantries, Brazosport Cares board member Cindy Noblitt said. Bowls are made by local artists, and with the purchase of a ticket, attendees receive a meal and the opportunity to choose a one of a kind bowl, she said.
The Cole Degges Band has always been the entertainment for Empty Bowls, Noblitt said.
“He said he and the guys have been wanting to play and they thought it was a good idea to make it beneficial to others that are really in need,” Noblitt said. “He’s just a really good guy.”
Degges doesn’t claim that credit, saying that the idea for the concert was a collective one.
“This is us, it’s not me,” he said, referencing his band members. “I’ve got the best band in the world. They’re awesome, and we’re always wanting to help out.”
With multiple gigs having been called off, the band members have been itching for a reason to get together and play — and there’s no better reason during this time than the food pantries, bassist Brian Casey said.
“We thought it would be nice for us to share our gifts, and get together and shake off the rust and the dust,” Casey said.
The concert will likely feature some new songs that Degges has written lately, as well as some old ones from an album, he said. The concert is not intended to raise a specific amount of funds, but it doesn’t take very much to make a difference: $25 can feed four hungry children for a weekend, Degges said in a written statement.
“Twenty-five dollars can go a long way,” guitarist Marvin Plander said.
Plander hopes the event will raise a lot of money for the food pantries, he said.
“To feed a bunch of people — that’d be awesome,” Plander said. “Just would like a lot of people to tune in and check it out, and donate if they can.”
“The Brazosport area is super generous, and tight and close,” Degges said. “Everyone’s always helping each other, and this community has given me a tremendous amount in the last seven years since I came home, and it’s just a way to give back.”
It’s important to give back whenever possible, though — not just during a crisis, Degges said.
“We need to help, all the time — not just right now,” he said.
