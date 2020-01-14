ANGLETON — A woman is severely injured after Angleton police say a man beat her and stole her car Monday morning, leading to a high-speed car chase.
Both the woman and suspected robber ended up in the hospital Monday afternoon, Angleton Police Sgt. Gregory Mitchell said.
Constantine Thomas, 49, is accused of beating the 56-year-old woman in the 600 block of Hancock Street and stealing her car, Mitchell said.
The woman tried to help the man by allowing him into her home, then Thomas beat her when she would not let him use her car, Mitchell said.
Thomas took the woman’s car, leaving her to wander into the road for help where nearby construction workers spotted her and called police at 11:56 a.m., Mitchell said. The woman was “coherent enough” to give officers a description of her car and identify Thomas, who was her acquaintance, he said.
She went to UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus by ambulance, Mitchell said.
“She has some very serious injuries,” he said.
Angleton police ran a criminal background check on Thomas which identified him as a parole violator who should be considered armed and dangerous, Mitchell said. Police sent out a broadcast which led to a multi-agency response, he said.
An Angleton patrol officer spotted the stolen vehicle at CR 44 and FM 523 at about 1 p.m., the sergeant said.
Texas Department of Public Safety, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, West Columbia Police Department and Pct. 4 Constable’s Office joined Angleton in the chase that reached speeds of 110 mph, he said.
The car chase ended on CR 25 near Columbia Lakes, Mitchell said.
“As he approached Columbia Lakes he lost control of his vehicle, crashing it into a fence,” he said.
After Thomas ran out of the car, officers caught him near Mallard Lake at 1:47 p.m., he said.
After his arrest, Thomas kicked out a patrol car’s window and jumped out, Mitchell said.
Thomas went to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and will face charges, including first-degree felony aggravated robbery, upon his release from the hospital, the sergeant said.
No officers were hurt in the chase and the stolen car was the only vehicle involved in the crash, Mitchell said.
