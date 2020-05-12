ActionS relies on community support to provide groceries and necessities to the elderly, and that service is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit’s leaders say.
BASF Freeport recently donated $10,000 to help ActionS sustain that mission, BASF Community Outreach Representative Tabitha Ray said.
“We think of these people in our community, these are the ones that are probably more at risk for COVID-19 or are more likely to express the risk for that,” Ray said. “And for any senior not able to access groceries all of the time, this is just great for anyone who has the need.”
Recent donations like that from BASF has allowed more good work to happen, ActionS Executive Director Breah Knape said, making her busier than ever out on the field.
“Every week gets busier,” Knape said. “We’re still serving many homebound meals a week, in addition to the grocery boxes.”
The organization also provides transportation for the elderly to appointments.
“Our transportation people are still driving people to appointments more than ever,” Knape said. “So we’re stretched thin, with fewer people trying to deliver everything that needs to be delivered.”
A longstanding partnership with Angleton is highly appreciated, Knape said. The partnership allows a space for people to drop off donations of foods and other necessities for senior citizens.
“The partnership that we have had with the City of Angleton has been a huge blessing,” Knape said. “Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can just drop off donations for the grocery boxes and distribution, including any canned goods, bread, and we always need cold stuff, milk, eggs and cheese.”
When it comes to any needed items, Knape personally makes sure she has what she needs.
“We need empty spray bottles to make disinfectant sprays,” Knape said. “I also try to go to the grocery store at least once a day to try and keep up with the demand for refrigerated food items.”
ActionS’ two main avenues of providing food have to come out of different funds. Homebound meals are meals that are delivered to the seniors, and congregate meals are meal the seniors can pick up themselves.
“Because of COVID-19, many of those seniors that could go to those centers are now considered homebound as well,” Ray said. “They are out serving way more than they had been planning to serve at this time of the year.”
BASF is a longtime supporter of ActionS, Ray said.
“But we had this opportunity to step in another way to make sure that they can continue to give the services that they can give in ways they are so desperately needed,” she said.
The donation is definitely is a blessing at the perfect time, Knape said. The BASF money will go toward groceries and grocery distribution.
“We’re now better able to meet their needs,” Knape said. “We’re able to give them specifically what they need and hopefully keep them home, so we can minimize their exposure.”
