DANBURY — School district officials alerted families Wednesday of an investigation into a high school student whose words could be considered threatening, a letter from the district states.
The comments did not involve a weapon, Acting Superintendent Sherry Phillips said Wednesday night.
“We are actively investigating a report of an alleged, non-specific, verbal comment that another student reported as they believed it was said,” Phillips said via text. “At this time, we have not been able to determine the credibility of the report. The student was not arrested. The police were called by the school simply to aid the investigation.”
The student has been suspended while the investigation is ongoing, which Phillips said is part of the district’s normal procedures.
While the letter encouraged families to discuss the incident with their children, Phillips said school threats are taken seriously and the community should remain vigilant in reporting any information or concerns.
She declined to release any more information about the student or the exact nature of the comments.
