Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.