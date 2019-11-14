The Houston-Galveston Area Council is trying to prepare Brazoria County’s thoroughfare for decades to come, but resident input is needed.
H-GAC had a sparsely attended meeting Tuesday in Lake Jackson to present its Brazoria County Thoroughfare Plan, which is drafted but still in progress. residents attended.
“It’s a planning tool so that as the county grows and develops, there’s a road map or a guide on where road connections should be,” said Carlene Mullins, a senior planner in the transportation department of H-GAC.
The map representing the plan shows clusters of planned roads heavily concentrated in the north half and eastern portions of the county. Some proposed “major thoroughfares” are tentatively planned on either side of Highway 288, but virtually no proposed roads are south of Highway 332 in Clute.
Driving up 288 should explain why so many roads are proposed there, Brazoria County Commissioner Dude Payne said. It seems there is always another big subdivision in the works, he said.
One proposed major thoroughfare in the southern portion of the county would extend from Highway 332 in Brazoria to Highway 36 near Jones Creek, providing an alternate route between CR 400 and Highway 36.
The plan is all about providing a way to get from point A to point B, when the growth requires it, without making too many turns, Mullins said.
The plan does not mean these roads will be built, but it is meant to create some options for the next 50 years, Payne said.
More thoroughfares could become necessary on Highway 288 just south of the airport, where a buyer is expected to close on a property in January, Payne said.
That property is expected to be developed into a subdivision, and there could be houses ready to move into by the first quarter of 2022, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
To formulate the plan, H-GAC used planned projects like this as well as data including population, population projected for 2045, location of new residential and commercial development, floodplains, wetlands and other nature areas, Mullins said.
The council has to look at development in adjacent counties to properly formulate the plan, she said. If there is a huge development right on a county line, counties have to plan from both directions, she said.
Feedback regarding the plan is extremely important, Payne said.
“We need input from the citizens of Brazoria County,” he said.
The plan and a survey are both online at h-gac.com/go/brazoria. The survey allows residents to share their priorities for the plan, including safety, evacuation, intercounty travel and environment.
H-GAC is having another meeting in Alvin tonight to present the thoroughfare plan. It is at 6 p.m. at the Nolan Ryan Community Center, Highway 35 at Childress Drive.
