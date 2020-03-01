LAKE JACKSON
More than 1,000 people turned out Saturday to show veterans who might be thinking of taking their own life that people care and want to help them.
Founding members of VOW 22 David and Stephanie Vincent hosted the fifth annual Veterans Suicide Awareness Hike and fundraiser aimed at uniting the veterans of Brazoria County and the community that appreciated their sacrifices.
During Saturday’s event at MacLean Park, veterans were able to develop camaraderie with fellow service members and receive support from family, friends, peers and the community, David Vincent said. When first starting this event in 2016, the former Marine saw an unaddressed issue that demanded action.
“Our veterans in our community needed help,” he said. “With VOW 22, we wanted to provide that help to them.”
The number 22 signifies the number of U.S. veterans who commit suicide each day, according to the Office of Veterans Affairs. Events like Saturday’s hike hope to lower that rate, Vincent said.
“We offer the veteran and their families to reach out to us for counseling and we take care of them in between their VA appointments,” he said. “We want to become the hometown unit for these veterans.”
VOW 22 works with the Brazoria County Counseling Center to provide veterans and families with free sessions to battle the effects of post traumatic stress, anxiety or any other mental health ailments.
Prior to the hike, Chris Crowell gave an impassioned speech to all in attendance about why they all came that morning. Crowell’s son Jacob, an Iraq veteran, attempted to take his life last May.
“Please don’t be afraid to ask for help and please educate yourselves on these issues,” Crowell said. “People out there, we love and care for y’all.”
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta read a proclamation declaring Saturday as VOW 22 Day in the county.
The 4-mile hike started at the park and continued along Lake Road to the Tractor Supply Store and looped back to the park.
Veterans were able to visit tents throughout the park, offering veteran support groups such as OP Veterans and Paws for Heroes. Representatives from Olin, Phillips 66 and Dow Chemical were on hand to discuss job opportunities they have for veterans.
Rusty Shackleford, a fellow Marine and participant in the hike, praised Vincent’s work to help out their community
“For me, this event is a chance for guys to let their hair down and joke around with the boys like good days,” Shackleford said. “The support means a lot and the community coming out lets us know that they do care.”
Veteran Logan Owen added the VOW 22 hike is laudable for its organization and ability to connect people.
“This is the best sense of family and community within the military,” Owen said.
Stephanie Vincent, VOW 22 vice president and its operations director, marvels at how the hiking event generates so much support. It drew roughly 150 people in its inaugural hike to more than a 1,000 this year.
“My heart cannot be happier and I feel pretty honored,” she said. “Five years ago, we never thought it would be like this.”
David Vincent went out of his way to thank everyone involved for making the event possible.
“We couldn’t do this without the board of directors and the 2020 hike committee and all the volunteers that showed up today,” he said. “Also thanks to my wife Stephanie for her timeless amount of hours she put into this.”
After the hike, VOW 22 planned a post-party in downtown Lake Jackson for all the participants to continue establishing friendships and expanding on the brotherhood the military offers.
For information, follow VOW 22 on Facebook.
