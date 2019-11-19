CLUTE
Fire consumes vacant trailer
A trailer fire that caused two other nearby trailers some surface damage Sunday evening resulted in no injuries, Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
The trailer had flames coming through the roof when firefighters arrived about 7:30 p.m. in the trailer park in the 700 block of Shanks Street, Doucet said. The department had the fire under control within 15 minutes, preventing additional damage to the two nearby trailers, he said.
“We got control within 15-20 minutes of it, then we did mop-up operations and spent a total of maybe an hour on scene,” Doucet said. “On arrival, flames were coming through the roof of the trailer and there was some arcing from a nearby electrical pole.”
The trailer had no occupants when the fire started, and no one registered to live there, Doucet said.
The neighboring trailers were occupied, and those residents are making living arrangements to stay elsewhere while their trailers are repaired, Doucet said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and the Clute fire marshal is investigating the incident, Doucet said.
The Richwood Fire Department also responded to the fire, Doucet said.
ROAD CLOSED AS PRECAUTION: The city closed access to a portion of Riley Road on Monday after the formation of a sinkhole, according to a statement from the Clute Police Department.
The public works department detected the formation near a lift station in the 200 block of Riley Road, according to the statement. It is not believed to endanger any people or property, but the city closed the road between Second and Third streets out of “an abundance of caution,” the statement reads. It will be closed until repairs are completed, according to the statement released Monday afternoon.
Residents should use Yaupon Street and Pecan Street to access Highway 288-B or East River Drive to access Kyle Road toward Highway 288-B, according to the statement.
Call City Hall at 979-265-2541 or visit clutetexas.gov for information.
