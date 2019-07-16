OYSTER CREEK
Freeport LNG flare in use before startup
Residents who saw flames from the Freeport LNG site over the weekend should not be concerned, according to a statement from the company.
“As part of routine commissioning work leading to the startup of Freeport LNG’s first liquefaction Train, Sunday morning there was an advanced flow rate to the flare at Freeport’s Oyster Creek Pre-Treatment Facility,” the statement reads.
This is normal activity and will subside once Freeport LNG’s Train 1 is fully online, according to the statement. They expect intermittent flaring throughout the week, officials said.
Safety of personnel and the community remains the company’s top priority as commissioning work continues, according to the statement.
