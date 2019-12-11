In the United States, 86 percent of all health spending is related to chronic conditions — things like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and many others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these costs can be managed and potentially reduced through education and lifestyle modification.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brazoria County is seeking participants for its Master Wellness Volunteer Program. Master Wellness Volunteers (MWV) undergo 40 hours of training on health, nutrition and food safety and are then empowered to provide outreach and education, helping reduce the burden of chronic conditions in Texans and Texas communities.
Not a health professional? Not a problem. We welcome participation from anyone interested in promoting health and wellness: college students, employees, retirees — anyone.
Opportunities to serve are wide-ranging: giving presentations for local community groups, assisting with healthy cooking demonstrations, participating in health fairs and much more. Because each community is different, MWVs work with the county extension agent and other stakeholders to identify needs and opportunities to help make a local difference. Because MWVs come from diverse backgrounds, they’re often able to identify novel topics, audiences and resources in the area.
MWVs currently educate more than 700 third-grade students at seven schools in Brazoria County through the “Learn, grow, eat, and go” program on a weekly basis. The impact the MWVs have made is tremendous and would not be able to happen without their dedication to educating the youth. There are plenty of other options to volunteer and give back to the community. If you have an idea, we will do what we can to make it happen.
Volunteering is a two-way street where both parties benefit. As a volunteer, it’s great to make a difference in your community and see the positive impact you make, but volunteering is also good for the body, mind and soul. As we get older or not as active, our bodies can benefit from volunteering by keeping us moving, our mind by keeping us thinking, and our soul by keeping us open-minded and compassionate about others.
I would just like to give a huge thank you to the MWVs and other Extension volunteers for everything they do to give back to the community through outreach and education. When I tell people about what I do, I always mention the “Learn, grow, eat and go” program, but I tell them how the impact of this program would not be possible without the volunteers who support it.
In January, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a statewide training for MWVs and you don’t even have to leave your county. Two in-person sessions will be hosted at your local county Extension office; the rest of the training will be conducted online.
It’s never been easier to give back to your community.
For information about the Master Wellness Volunteer Program, visit agrilife.org/mwv. For information regarding the statewide training, send an email to cameron.peters@ag.tamu.edu I would be happy to answer any questions you might have.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays. See you in January.
