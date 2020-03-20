ANGLETON — The Angleton ISD Education Foundation continued its efforts to better prepare students for the next level by helping pick up the cost of all dual-credit classes for Angleton High School students.
The school district and foundation will use a donation from INEOS Chemical Co. to fully fund students students’ classes at Brazosport College, Foundation Executive Director Allison Hemphill said. Previously, students were covered by $30 per credit hour.
Angleton ISD has an articulation agreement with Brazosport College for the college to offer every class acceptable as high school credit, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
Hemphill wanted to continue the school district’s positive progress in and out of the classroom, she said.
“We as a district like to prioritize innovative and advanced education opportunities for all of our students,” Hemphill said. “We already had an active dual enrollment, but we are hoping every student will keep full advantage of this great opportunity.”
Also Angleton ISD’s alternative funding director, Hemphill never wanted money to be the dealbreaker for furthering students’ education, she said.
“Costs like these can prohibit these students from taking these opportunities,” Hemphill said. “We don’t want finance to be the reason that kids can’t go further in their education.”
Edwards commended the school board for putting the interest of every student at the forefront.
“This is a burden we can remove for a lot of our families,” Edwards said. “This is a benefit to our entire school district because students will have more college, career, and military readiness from the state.”
The board will also develop guidelines that students will have to oblige by to take the courses, Edwards said.
Angleton High School senior Kristine Hensley knows plenty of fellow schoolmates who will greatly benefit from this opportunity.
“I think it was a great idea for all the students in the district,” Hensley said. “I’ve personally taken dual-credit courses and understand the importance they have.”
Students who couldn’t afford the courses or were unable to qualify for financial aid or loans will now get equal opportunities, Hensley said.
