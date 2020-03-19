SWEENY — District staff can breathe a little easier after the Board of Trustees approved giving all staff their full pay while schools are closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
“This will be your normal payroll amount in typical payroll fashion,” Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said. “There will be no interruption to payroll at all for our staff.”
The board approved the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
Hourly workers including bus drivers and cafeteria workers will receive time-and-a-half for their services during the shutdown, which should balance out the payroll budget correctly.
Hill commends the hourly employees for their work delivering school meals across the 177-square-mile district, he said.
“We are working on limited staff for those positions so we will balance the budget,” Hill said. “We will continue our best to minimize the stress during this hard time.”
Staff members consider the paychecks to be one less thing to worry about.
“It is a huge relief for me, especially as my wife works in the food service industry,” said Curtis Schmidt, a Sweeny High School math and career technology teacher “Her pay for the next few months will not be as reliable until the emergency situation begins to calm down, so having my pay be unaffected takes a great burden off of our household.”
“It’s a relief to know your family income will not be affected,” Band Director Jessica Loggins said.
Students can pick up resource bags to assist them for the Virtual Learning System that launched Wednesday, Hill said at the meeting.
The bags will have their hotspots to connect to the district’s system remotely, any prescriptions left behind with school nurses and their learning packages to assist students with hands-on learning for the Virtual Learning System.
Junior high and high school students will pick up their bags via drive-thru from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday in the Sweeny High School’s bus lane. Elementary students receive their bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the drop-off lane of Sweeny Elementary School.
The school board also approved the launch of a high school swimming and diving team for the fall semester.
The season would begin in October and have a startup cost of an estimated $10,615 based on a 20-person team. The estimate is conservative at the moment, Hill said.
Sweeny resident Mason Nicholls was one of three individuals to speak in support for the district’s newest team.
“I strongly support the possibility of bringing the sport of swim team to our district,” Nicholls said. “Both of my daughters and other students participate in summer swim teams and the hope is one day they can become Bulldog swimmers.”
The startup does not include the possible hiring of a coach. The board will actively explore options internally and externally as they enter their hiring season, Hill said.
In the case COVID-19 is still an issue into the fall, the board will factor in all options once the time comes, Hill said.
