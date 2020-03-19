Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.