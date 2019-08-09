ANGLETON — People who knew two Brazoria County residents who drowned while vacationing on Turks and Caicos said they will miss the special people who provided quality, compassionate care.
Irma Barerra and Dr. Richard Okoloise, along with Barrera's husband, Roy Perez, died early this week on the chain of resort islands in the Atlantic Ocean, north of the Dominican Republic. The Turks and Caicos Police Force confirmed three deaths at Bambarra Beach on Middle Caicos island without releasing names; people who knew the couple and Okoloise confirmed they were the drowning victims.
Barerra, a registered nurse, and Okoloise worked together at Angleton ER on East Mulberry Street, confirmed Dr. Abdulla Kudrath, who owns the practice.
"It is indeed a great loss with the tragic passing of Dr Okoloise," Kudrath said Friday. "He was a wonderful family man and an incredible ER physician. He saved so many lives and he always did the right thing for every patient, every time. He had the highest of ethics and could make anyone laugh. We will miss him dearly."
Erin Boren, who took her son for treatment at Angleton ER, called Barrera "a beautiful and sweet person." Okoloise was a special doctor, she said.
"When we went and saw Dr. Okoloise, he knew and understood my son and was able to make my son feel comfortable," Boren said."He was a doctor where you became his friend."
Okoloise's body was the last to be found, recovered Tuesday, according to a news release from the Turks and Caicos police. Police found the bodies of Barrera and Perez on Monday, according to a police statement.
Perez and Barerra lived in Lake Jackson, Sgt. Carey Lankford of the Lake Jackson Police Department said.
Two children are still in Turks and Caicos, including the 15-year-old daughter of Barerra and Perez, who is in the care of the nation's social welfare agency, island police said. The other girl is Okoloise's daughter, the police agency said.Lake Jackson police have not received any official reports from Turks and Caicos or an American agency regarding information on family members or the need to assist in the investigation, Lankford said.
