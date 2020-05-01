ANGLETON — The owner of a local icehouse plans to go ahead with a concert today despite a court order barring her from hosting the event, she said, saying she can't afford to keep her business closed any longer.
Shantae Johnson, owner of Bad 'S' Icehouse in Oyster Creek, said the live concert is needed to generate revenue. Urged by county officials to call it off, she refused.
"I'm going lose everything either way," Johnson said. "I can't last one more week without it."
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office was granted a temporary restraining order Thursday barring the business from operating or hosting the concert, according to the court documents. District Attorney Jeri Yenne filed a petition on the behalf of the county Friday morning, according to the documents.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, only restaurants, movie theaters, shopping malls and retail stores had the option to reopen at limited capacity Friday in a phased re-opening of businesses following expiration of stay-at-home orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Establishments with more than 51 percent of sales from alcohol cannot open for dine-in services.
The order states "Bad 'S' Icehouse is not permitted to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption or host social gatherings of more than 10 people under the governor's executive order. The order states Bad 'S' should stop advertising, preparing and recruiting entertainers.
The bar can still operate pickup and delivery services of its alcohol and food, according to the order, but for Johnson, that wasn't cutting it.
"I thought of other options, but this isn't paying the bills," Johnson said. "I'm not going to have a place to live. Not just me, but these other businesses are going to fold."
She argues other places are already violating the rules she is directed to follow.
"Look at the beach," Johnson said. "Look at Buc-ee's. They have more than 10 people all the time. Who gets to pick and choose which businesses open up?"
Chief Investigator Darrell Collins and Capt. Richard Foreman visited Johnson to discuss the matter, according to an affidavit.
Johnson claimed it is her constitutional right to open, and there was nothing that could be said to change her mind, the affidavit said.
"We want to stand guard," Johnson said. "I've had this bar for eight years. Why is it essential that movie theaters and malls can open."
Johnson understands the governor's orders but said she is going to open regardless to save her business, according to the affidavit.
Authorities told her they would block all entrances and arrest anyone running the event, Johnson said.
"Shauntae said it was nothing against us, but that she was going to do what she had to do for her and her girls' livelihood, and we can do what we have to do," Collins said in the affidavit.
Despite warnings of arrest, Johnson said the event would commence, and she would go down peacefully with no hard feelings would shed, the affidavit said.
Johnson and the Open Texas movement have promoted the "COME Save the Bad S Icehouse" event on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, Johnson said the outdoor concert would occur with social distancing in mind.
