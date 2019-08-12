DANBURY — Students wanting to pursue medical careers got a healthy boost from Angleton-Danbury Hospital District.
The hospital district recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Danbury ISD Education Foundation for the school system to build on its current health program.
With a boost in technical career paths, students showing an interest in the health industry can now graduate as certified health technicians and enter the workforce right out of high school, said David Bleakney, CEO of the Angleton-Danbury Hospital District.
“It’s great because the kids who’ve chosen that path in high school are able to start that path early,” Education Foundation President Celia Lewis said.
The hospital district donates grants to three schools to put toward their health program or scholarships, using money from its reserve fund, Bleakney said.
Between Angleton ISD’s and Danbury ISD’s education foundations and Brazosport College, Bleakney said the funds help grow and support programs that are imperative in our community.
“It’s a really good program to help these kids both in college and in the high schools who will be prepared in that field,” Bleakney said.
Lewis said the money will serve to fill out areas that need improvements and offer more hands-on opportunities for students.
“Not only did they give the money, but they donated two new hospital beds as well,” Lewis said.
With the grant, the school has been able to purchase new body dummies and IV simulators that enhance students’ training, Lewis said.
“There’s still some funds left and they’ll get any additional items needed to better the program,” Lewis said.
Bleakney said it’s rewarding to see how the schools are enhancing their programs and helping students find career paths.
“It’s always been a push for kids to go to college, but not all kids are college-bound, so (this training) allows kids to develop skills,” Bleakney said. “They get to work side by side with professionals.”
Bleakney added the relationship between the hospital district and the schools is great for the community.
As more schools are providing paths for students to determine areas of interest early on, many are choosing a health track and taking more science and biology courses, Lewis said.
“It would be great if we were able to have this state-of-the-art health program, so that when kids leave they’re more prepared,” Lewis said.
