Today marks the first day voters in Texas House District 25 can cast a ballot to determine who will get the Republican nod to replace Speaker Dennis Bonnen and be its first new representative in more than two decades.
The winner of the March 3 Republican primary from among former Freeport Mayor Troy Brimage, County Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett, emergency room nurse Rhonda Seth, Bay City Chamber CEO Mitch Thames and Angleton City Councilman Cody Vasut will go on to face the uncontested Democratic nominee, Patrick Henry, in November’s general election.
Each vote will matter as if none of the candidates achieves a majority of 50 percent of the ballots cast plus one, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will be required.
Early voting begins today and continues through Feb. 28. Polling places are at the Alvin Library, Angleton East Annex, Brazoria Library, Freeport Library, Lake Jackson Civic Center, Manvel North Annex, West Columbia Precinct 4 Building #2 and three sites in Pearland.
The early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for Sunday, when they will be open 1 to 6 p.m.
Registered Brazoria County voters can cast their ballot at any of the polling places regardless of where they live.
Republican voters also have the chance to select the county’s next sheriff since Charles Wagner is retiring in January, when his fourth four-year term expires. Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Foreman, former Angleton Mayor Randy Rhyne and Marine veteran Bo Stallman are all competing for the seat.
No Democrat is running for sheriff, so the winner of the Republican primary will be poised to become sheriff.
Democrats have a more limited local primary ballot, thought it has competitive races for federal offices including president, U.S. Senate and the District 14 and 22 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On the county levels, its candidates for Precinct 4 constable, Precinct 4 Place 1 justice of the peace, tax assessor-collector and County Court-at-Law #1 judge are running unopposed in he primary. The candidates will face the Republican nominee in all of these races.
Other contested races in the Republican primary include Precinct 2 constable, Precinct 4 Place 1 justice of the peace and County Court-at-Law #1 judge.
