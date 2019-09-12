LAKE JACKSON — A teenager who said on social media he wonders what life would be like if he blew up his school is charged with a felony, court documents indicate.
Leonard Elijah Freeman of Freeport, remained in the Brazoria County jail on a $100,000 bond Wednesday after being arrested and booked a day earlier on a terroristic threat charge, online records show.
Lake Jackson police were alerted to Snapchat stories at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday they considered to be threatening, according to court documents.
Police saw screenshots of a post from the 19-year-old’s social media account that read, “Sometimes I wonder what life would be like if I blown up my school or went on a killing spree,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Another screenshot stated “hope you die in a gunfight,” according to the document.
Lake Jackson police determined Freeman previously attended Brazoswood High School and threatened violence against the school in a manner that would place a substantial group in fear of injury, the document states.
“Freeman admitted to making these social media posts and said he wanted to shoot people,” the document states.
Threats are not unusual, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
“We take all threats seriously,” Yenne said. “It is the goal of law enforcement in this area to prioritize the safety of its citizens at all times.”
The arrest gives insight into what law enforcement monitors daily, she said.
Lake Jackson Police made Brazosport ISD administration aware of a “non-specific campus threat from a former student,” Superintendent Danny Massey said in a statement.
“We appreciate the notification from LJPD,” he said in the statement. “At no time were any of our students or staff threatened.”
Terroristic threat causing public fear of serious bodily injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
