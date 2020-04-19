ANGLETON — Avoiding an outbreak in a residential care facility has allowed Brazoria County to keep the number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus significantly lower than similar-sized counties, officials said.
Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Brazoria County have been largely unaffected, County Judge Matt Sebesta said, calling it “a saving grace for the county.” Conversely, both Lubbock and Galveston County numbers are inflated by having the virus sweep through nursing homes there.
“Our nursing rooms have remained clean, knock on wood,” Sebesta said. “God help us if we get an outbreak in our homes.”
More than half of Lubbock County’s cases reside in assisted-living centers and nursing homes, and its 147 residents 60 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 is almost triple Brazoria County’s 54, according to county numbers.
In Galveston County, The Resort at Texas City has reported more than 80 residents and employees who have become sick, which represents more than 60 percent of the city’s total case count. The county has also had outbreaks in many League City nursing homes, with 45 known COVID-19 cases among residents of care facilities in the city, according to county numbers.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Sebesta has seen Brazoria County’s older residents have and continue to take more preventative measures than their younger peers.
“I do know from talking to the seniors that the older population is taking this more seriously,” Sebesta said. “My mother-in-law and her circle of friends usually meet every week and now they don’t. I think they are taking it more seriously. They are more wary of risking it.”
WORKPLACE MYSTERY
Sebesta did not know the occupations of Brazoria County residents who have contracted the virus, he said.
Known employees to have contracted the virus are a Brazosport ISD food employee, a Lake Jackson city worker and a Pearland H-E-B employee, but information on where other people who contracted COVID-19 work hasn’t been made public.
It is hard to get an accurate representation on if any particular occupation has been affected more than others, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
“As far as in the beginning they were home-related,” Trower said. “It’s hard to narrow those down so we aren’t providing that information at this time.”
STATE RANKS
Out of the 194 Texas counties that report positive cases, Brazoria County was ranked 13th with 302 cases and barely a 1 percent mortality rate, according to numbers provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services Saturday afternoon.
The county has had three deaths linked to the virus. Two Pearland women in their 70s and a man in his 60s have died as a result of contracting COVID-19, according to county numbers, and two of them had underlying health conditions, officials said.
With a population of more than 342,000, Galveston County is similarly sized to Brazoria County but has had 421 cases with a 3.3 percent mortality rate. Lubbock County has more than 30,000 fewer residents than Galveston but has 401 cases and a 7 percent mortality as of Friday evening. The statewide mortality rate is 2.5 percent, according to the Texas Health and Human Service numbers.
Texas has tested 176,239 people through Saturday afternoon, with 18,260 coming back positive, according to state data. Of those tests, 95 percent have been done in private laboratories — just 8,832 have been done in public labs. The state has reported 453 fatalities this far.
The Lone Star State was ranked 10th in the U.S. in how quickly the virus was spreading for the week ending April 9, the most recent available, with a 133 percent increase in the number of cases from week to week. This is despite Texas having the second-lowest per-capita testing rate in the country through Friday, according to federal data.
A lack of coordinated testing statewide is why it’s difficult to determine how many Brazoria County residents have been tested, though Sebesta said the vast majority of cases are testing negatively.
“About 8 to 10 percent will test positive,” he said. “Around 90 percent are screening and are still testing negative. The testing is being done by community health networks, private labs and hospitals outside of the county. The state has the number; we don’t have that level of information for Brazoria County.”
Texas Health and Human Services did not respond to requests for comment and further explanation of its data.
POPULATION DENSITY
Most of Lubbock County’s population is in the city of Lubbock, and Galveston County’s population is denser than Brazoria County, which still has large, sparely inhabited areas.
Pearland is the exception, with its tightly packed suburban subdivisions accounting for the bulk of its roughly 125,000 residents. Officials attribute that dense population as the reason the city leads the county in novel coronavirus cases — it has reported 159 of the county’s 302 cases, or about 53 percent, while only accounting for about one-third of the county’s total population.
Sebesta attributed the high ratio of Pearland cases to its proximity to Harris County.
“When you have a denser population and people are closer to one another there is going to be more contact with each other,” Sebesta said. “Harris County is leading by far, so that definitely has something to do with it.”
Harris County, the nation’s largest county with more than 4.7 million people, leads the state in positive cases with 4,460 through Saturday afternoon, according to state data. The next closest are Dallas County, home to Dallas, with 2,190 cases and its western neighbor, Tarrant County, home to Fort Worth, with 1,175 cases.
Dallas and Tarrant counties combined total 4.47 million people, according to census estimates.
Pearland Mayor Tom Reid agreed his city’s high numbers were likely a result of the dense population.
“We are the third-largest city in the Gulf next to the highest-infected area,” Reid said. “We have a large number of healthcare workers and a lot of people who have moved into the Shadow Creek development.”
Residents did not take the pandemic seriously at first, he said.
“We have had some experiences with a lot of people going out and gathering,” Reid said. “Some people are stubborn with a capital S. The problem was in the city because people felt like they knew more than the medical advice.”
AGE DIFFERENCES
While older people are prone to more serious cases of the virus, residents between the ages of 20 and 60 have been the highest affected in the county, with 217 people testing positive.
Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch was unable to explain why the county’s cases skew younger.
“I really honestly don’t know,” Sbrusch said. “I don’t think anyone can accurately say they know for sure.”
Regardless of younger people contracting the virus and staying out of intensive care, hospitals are still preparing for the worst, Sebesta said.
“It is still a worry because we are still in an uptick,” Sebesta said. “Last Friday, was one of our highest numbers. I know requests to state are made for more equipment and I hope hospitals are becoming prepared.”
Hospital bed capacity is very strong throughout Texas with more than 21,000 beds ready to go, state officials said. Pearland, Angleton, Lake Jackson and Sweeny, which are Brazoria County’s cities with hospitals, reside in Trauma Service Area R which has an estimated 605 available hospital beds, 52 ICU beds, and 206 ventilators to serve a population of more than 1,300,000, according to state health data.
TSA R also includes much of Galveston and Jefferson counties.
