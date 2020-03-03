WEST COLUMBIA — Authorities identified Katharine Cross, 64, as the West Columbia woman found dead by suspected homicide.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cross’ home in the 200 block of Damon Drive in West Columbia at 8:53 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove.
“Investigators were informed that the victim had been found deceased by a friend,” the release states.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office is tasked with determining the cause of death, according to the news release.
The woman died either Saturday or Sunday, according to a news release from West Columbia Police Department.
Investigators are seeking any information on what led to Cross’ death, Snelgrove said in the release. He could not comment on her cause of death beyond that, he said, adding it is unofficial until the medical examiner’s determination.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Investigator Jarrad Norris at 979-864-2221 or Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 or log onto brazoriacountycrime stoppers.com. Information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Cross’ daughter said on Facebook her mother had moved to Texas after her husband passed to have a happier life close to her two daughters, and they never thought they’d lose her in such a tragic situation.
Mike Ochoa said on Facebook his wife is the granddaughter of Cross, who had her life “senselessly taken” by someone she “trusted and allowed into her home.”
“We are just waiting for the investigation to unfold and hope someone is arrested soon,” Ochoa said by email.
The sheriff’s office and West Columbia police are partnered on the ongoing investigation.
