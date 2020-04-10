As thousands in Brazoria County are thrust into distance learning programs, many parents are unsure how to handle the transition. Although children are learning at home now, they are not being homeschooled.
Laura Schill, who has homeschooled her three children, wants others to recognize the difference between homeschooling and crisis schooling.
“I want parents to know what they’re doing right now isn’t homeschooling,” she said. “This is emergency school. Homeschooling is something parents go into willing and wanting and with the opportunity to have researched it.”
Although students are in school for seven hours a day, they shouldn’t spend seven hours on a computer every day during the crisis-schooling period, Schill said.
“Parents will make their kids miserable if they try to make them spend seven hours a day on the computer doing schoolwork,” Schill said. “School isn’t about worksheets, it’s about learning. Kids should be done in about three to four hours.”
Cynthia McAdams, homeschool mother-of-three, understands the confusion and frustration of parents in the crisis-schooling situation.
“I’m sure parents aren’t used to having their kids home all the time,” McAdams said. “It’s a challenge to keep them entertained and occupied. It’s different for us because this is nothing new, our lives just go on, except we can’t go to the library.”
Learning to homeschool takes lots of time and dedication, Schill said.
“When we first started homeschooling, it was a juggling act,” Schill said. “It took us a good six months to a year to really figure out what we were doing. Learning how my kids learned was a huge process for me.”
After being taught in classrooms with teachers to direct curriculum, students face the challenge of motivating themselves to do their assignments.
“Now is a challenge because the kids have to self-direct,” McAdams said. “Homeschoolers are used to independent learning.”
McAdams encourages parents to not get frustrated if they are unable to teach their child the material.
“Don’t get so stressed out about teaching your children,” McAdams said. “Be more relaxed about it and let the child absorb what they can from the online lessons. It’s not going to end their education to slow down a bit.”
Although students might be used to sitting at a desk to do work, work should be done where the child can concentrate best, Schill said.
“My son can read a book and comprehend what it’s saying when he’s swinging on a swing set,” she said. “Myself and my daughter need the TV off, a closed door, and to sit at a desk. It depends on your learning style.”
Most elementary schools incorporate recess during the day and Schill wanted her children to also have that experience.
“I tried to balance time inside and outside,” Schill said. “Homeschooling takes so much less time. If we start on-time, they can be done by noon then they get to go outside if the weather is nice.”
Although the sudden change is unexpected, McAdams encourages parents to enjoy the extra time they get with their children.
“Enjoy their company,” she said. “You probably don’t get to spend as much time as you want with your children anyways.”
