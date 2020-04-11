ANGLETON — After hitting one of the highest daily totals of positive cases Friday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta suggests families resist gathering for Easter.
“Let’s try to put Easter off ’til the summer,” he said. “Let’s not try to share the potential spread of this disease.”
The judge sympathizes for those who miss their families and is sacrificing some of his own traditions to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We usually go to Vigil Mass and have crawfish and Easter dinner as one big family,” Sebesta said. “My sons would normally come to town but we have postponed.”
Of the 17 people whose positive coronavirus tests were announced Friday, five were under age of 20, according to county numbers.
The cases announced Friday involved a Pearland man and woman in their 20s, a teenage boy and girl, a woman and man in their 30s, two women in their 40s and two boys and a girl younger than 9.
Several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 were related to previous households, Sebesta said, citing information he received from the Brazoria County Health Department.
Pearland accounts for more than half of the county’s positive cases with 116, according to Brazoria County numbers.
An Angleton man and an Manvel man in their 40s and a Rosharon man and Alvin man in their 30s also tested positive, according to the Brazoria County Health Department.
The county has 216 confirmed cases with 70 people recovered and two who have died.
Center extends closure; college adjusts schedule
The Center for the Arts and Sciences will remain closed through May 4, according to a statement posted Monday. All BASF Planetarium shows and other planned programs for April have been canceled.
Brazosport College is adjusting its spring schedule to minimize the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement issued Wednesday.
Commencement, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed until further notice, though students will receive their degrees on time, college President Millicent Valek said.
Almost all courses are being taught online, and those that can’t be are on hold until they can be taught while practicing social distancing, the statement reads.
The children’s center will remain closed until May 4, and all campus events and April activities have been canceled.
SPCA to have drive-thru
The SPCA of Brazoria County will have a drive-up adoption and foster event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at its building at 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. The event will also be streamed live on its Facebook page.
Residents who drive to the SPCA will be directed into a line and the available dogs will be brought out. Cats will be chosen from pictures and advice from SPCA staff. The adoption or foster process will be completed by the time the resident is at the end of the line.
“This is meant for the folks who really want an animal to foster or adopt,” said Beate Damm, SPCA board president. “The more animals we can foster or adopt out, the more we’re prepared for the wave that’s going to hit us.”
Contact the shelter at 979-285-2340.
