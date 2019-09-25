BAYTOWN — Lee College regents voted unanimously to name Brazosport College administrator Lynda Villanueva the sole finalist to become the institution’s 10th president.
Villanueva is provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs at Brazosport College. She did not attend Monday’s vote.
Villanueva was one of four finalists vying for the position to replace Dennis Brown, the current president. Brown is retiring in January.
University of Akron professor Scott Scarborough, who previously served as that school’s president, received the initial nomination for the Lee College post from Regent Gilbert Santana. Scarborough grew up in Baytown and graduated from Sterling High School.
Regent Mark Himsel spoke in favor of making Scarborough the college’s presidential finalist.
“I have gone to committees since the beginning and looked at all of the candidates, and I still feel Dr. Scarborough is the most qualified candidate,” Himsel said.
However, a vote to name Scarborough the finalist came up a vote short, with Himsel, Santana, Chairman Mark Hall and Judy Jirrels joining in support. Weston Cotten, Pete Alfaro, Keith Coburn, Susan Moore-Fontenot, Gina Guillory and Gilbert Santana voted against the motion.
Guillory then made a motion to name Villanueva the sole finalist, which received the approval of all nine regents
The board will now enter into a 21-day waiting period before voting on and ratifying a contract for the new president. During this time, the board will hammer out details of the contract. The official vote on the contract is expected in mid-October.
