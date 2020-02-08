FREEPORT — Condensing city business to one location, improving safety and making City Hall more accessible are some of the motivations behind renovation plans.
While City Council last year discussed building a new city hall complex at the O.A. Fleming Elementary site, that project would not make financial sense for Freeport, said City Manager Tim Kelty.
“The project for renovating O.A. Fleming is a really exciting idea, but my guess is it would cost more than $10 million,” he said.
O.A. Fleming Elementary closed in 2018 when students switched to attending the newly constructed Freeport Elementary School.
That would require a bond election to ask voters to support the project, when that amount of money is likely better spent on infrastructure, including drainage, street and sewer projects, Kelty said.
“That was the reason why we decided to move away from the idea of moving into the O.A. Fleming property,” Kelty said.
Council is still interested in that property, but believes it could be used for quality housing for that area, Mayor Brooks Bass said.
“It could help us continue toward redeveloping downtown,” Bass said.
At its meeting Monday, Freeport City Council recommended Kelty and city staff come up with a list of priorities for renovating the current city hall, Bass said.
Freeport currently has City Council, other meetings and municipal court proceedings in the council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, a couple miles away from City Hall.
There is discussion about moving those chambers to City Hall, where the general business of the city takes place, Kelty said.
“There is still a desire to have that happen,” he said.
The old bank side of the City Hall building is empty and could be used for that purpose, Kelty said.
There are no public restrooms on the first floor of City Hall, which is “not a good thing,” he said, adding that is another issue to be addressed.
City Hall is also cramped for office space and has a lack of security for some of the offices, Kelty said.
He would also like to discover if there are any other problems with the building that need to be addressed while they are investing money in it, he said.
“While it won’t take a bond issue or millions, it’s still investing money in the city,” Kelty said. “We have to make sure that it’s spent wisely.”
Kelty will bring his recommendations back to council, which will consider them and proceed accordingly, Bass said.
They also want to have “successful talks to meet the desires and needs of our constituents” in regard to the O.A. Fleming property, which includes all of the land around it, he said.
“We’re still very much interested in that property and we’re talking with Brazosport Independent School District about it,” Bass said.
