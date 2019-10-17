A constitutional amendment on the upcoming ballot might allow elected judges to be paid for overseeing more than one municipality.
The decision to place Proposition 1 on Texas voters’ Nov. 5 ballots was unanimous in both the Texas Senate and House of Representatives, government officials said.
If passed by voters, is a constitutional amendment that would allow elected and appointed municipal judges to preside over multiple municipalities at a time.
The law is not changing drastically, Clute Municipal Judge Randy Smith said.
They are just rewording the current law so it includes all municipal court judges, elected and appointed, he said.
“Right now, the current law says that an appointed municipal court judge can be a judge in as many towns as they want and receive payment for each town. The law excludes the elected municipal court judge and, from my understanding … there might be eight or 10 elected municipal court judges throughout the entire state of Texas,” Smith said.
According to a court overview provided by the Texas State Judicial Branch, there are more than 900 municipal courts within the state of Texas.
The number of elected judges in the state are greatly outnumbered by the number of appointed judges. Smith and Sweeny Municipal Judge Robert Foster are the only elected judges within the county, Smith said.
Foster thinks it makes sense to have this change made to the state Constitution, he said.
If this revision were to pass, Foster said he would be willing and available to serve other municipalities on top of Sweeny.
“I think this amendment would be beneficial and I would be willing to serve other cities or villages if they decided they would like to appoint me,” Foster said.
Smith is currently the elected city judge for Clute but is also the appointed judge for Surfside and the appointed assistant judge for Oyster Creek. He is still within the current law but is unpaid in Surfside and Oyster Creek, Smith said.
“I had to resign from Clute to be appointed by Surfside and Oyster Creek. They had to change their ordinances to say that I was unpaid to remain within the law when I was re-elected by the people of Clute,” Smith said.
He began serving Surfside and Oyster Creek about three years ago and was only paid within the six months after he had resigned from Clute. Since his re-election, he has remained unpaid in Surfside and Oyster Creek, Smith said.
“I am very thankful that Surfside and Oyster Creek have enough confidence in me to do their job,” Smith said.
If any other judge were to serve these two cities and they were not elected into their municipality, they would be paid. Smith said he thinks he should be paid for the job he does just like any other judge would.
“If an appointed judge can get paid for it, then I feel like I should get paid for it too,” Smith said. “It is not really about the money for me, it is about the principal and keeping things fair.”
It would not only be beneficial to the elected judges throughout the state, but to the smaller towns that might not have someone who is qualified for the job readily available, Smith said.
Foster does not know which way the votes will go in November, he said, but Smith projects the amendment will pass.
“It’s the people’s right to decide whether they want it or not,” Smith said.
Early voting begins Monday and continues through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.
