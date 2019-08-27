LAKE JACKSON — A man called police as he drove to the hospital after being stabbed at a Lake Jackson apartment complex, authorities said.
Another person called police at 7:07 p.m. Sunday after witnessing a fight at the complex in the 400 block of Garland Drive, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Stephen Bailey said. The fight reportedly happened in an apartment complex parking lot and a witness saw at least one knife, Bailey said.
By the time police arrived, a 49-year-old man had left to drive himself to the hospital, Bailey said. He called police while en route, the lieutenant said.
Police met him at the hospital, Bailey said. He could not comment on the extent of his injuries, Bailey said, but does not believe them to be life-threatening.
It is unclear where the man with the stab wound lives, but the last address Lake Jackson police had for him was in Clute, Bailey said.
The other man involved in the fight left before police arrived, Bailey said. He would not comment on that man’s age or city of residence.
The two men were at least acquaintances, Bailey said, but the source of the dispute is not known. Police do not believe either man lives at the apartment complex.
Police were still looking for the other person involved Monday afternoon, but no warrants have been issued, Bailey said.
“The whole incident is under investigation,” Bailey said. “Obviously, we’d like to get his side of the story.”
