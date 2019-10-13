ANGLETON — A proposed $90 million bond program on the Nov. 5 ballot would fund Angleton ISD improvement projects, with a new career and technology building at Angleton High School the centerpieces of the plan, officials said.
District representatives hosted a series of open forums last month to inform residents about why they believed the projects are needed so voters can make an informed choice when they head to polling places starting Oct. 21. The projects will create a better school experience for students and families in the district, Angleton ISD officials said.
The projects were reviewed by a bond advisory committee in June and approved for the Nov. 5 ballot by the school board shortly after.
At $53.4 million, the CTE center would account for the majority of the $90 million, but Angleton ISD officials intend to make needed improvements to facilities throughout the district with the remaining funds, Superintendent Phil Edwards said during a bond forum at Frontier Elementary in September.
“CTE has substantially grown over the past 10 years and it’s continuing to change and grow,” District spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said. “Also, with our industry needs, what we’re seeing is a high demand for more emphasis.”
One of the main draws to the bond is bond payments can be made without an increase in the property tax rate, with industrial and residential growth providing additional revenue to support the cost, Chalmers said.
Other improvements include a new transportation facility, renovations to 16 Angleton High School classrooms, including some of the current CTE classrooms, districtwide energy-efficient upgrades, renovations to the softball fields at Angleton High School and a new Central Elementary performance stage.
The CTE facility would support the growth of several programs that are seeing crowding, Chalmers said.
The classrooms being used for CTE courses right now will be converted to academic classrooms, Chalmers said.
Additionally, the high school would be able to support enrollment growth for the next 10 to 15 years, Edwards said.
Renovations to the softball field would include more bleachers, extended netting, improved locker room facilities along with an improved press box, softball coach Cindy Rubio said. The team’s facilities have needed improvements for some time, Rubio said.
The new transportation center has a tentative location, but nothing is final yet, Edwards said at a bond forum at Frontier Elementary last month. Due to overcrowding, there is a significant need for a transportation center, he said.
Energy improvements will end up saving the district money, he said. The updates would be significant cost-reducers and help the district become more efficient, according to an Angleton ISD bond information website.
The stage at Central Elementary would make it the last school in the district to have the amenity. The stage would be completed with the smallest portion of the bond funds.
Early voting for the bond begins Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.
