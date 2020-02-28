HOUSTON — A major water line break Thursday flooded roadways and caused the state’s largest school district, local colleges, polling places and businesses to close.
The flooded roads caused 12 to 15 cars to be trapped on 610 East Loop, but there were no injuries, Houston fire Chief Robert Peña said. Firefighters were able to rescue three people from the area.
All Houston ISD after-school activities were canceled, the school district announced. The University of Houston and Texas Southern University tweeted both campuses would be closed for the remainder of Thursday. Houston Community College sent out an alert announcing the closure of several campuses as well.
Four early voting locations are closed until further notice due to the break, according to a press release from Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman. Houston Community College, Young Neighborhood Library, Texas Southern University and Harris County Law Library have been closed, and the limited-ballot polling location has been moved to the Harris County Technology Center.
Both ends of the burst 96-inch line were isolated, and it will take “several hours” for the water pressure to return to normal, Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. The mayor advised residents in the affected area to conserve water as much as possible and to boil water before use.
The Public Works Department was working to fix the problem, he said, and would take six to eight hours to isolate the line, shut it off, drain the water from the line and make repairs.
“We anticipate things being back to normal certainly in the morning, for schools and everyone else,” Turner said.
State agencies are coordinating with city and county officials Gov. Greg Abbott said.
