RICHWOOD — The Richwood City Council made no major decisions at a special meeting this week, but workshopped the verbiage and understandability of Appendix B of home occupations and made plans to continue working hard on the proposed budget.
City staff presented a budget Monday with the most expensive budget requests removed and revenues figured using the same ad valorem tax rate, which projected a shortfall in the general fund of about $16,000, Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said. She recommended the council to consider raising the tax rate to avoid a shortfall.
City staff recommended raising the tax rate from 67.02 cents to 71.97 cents per $100 of assessed property value to fund all budget requests, according to meeting documents. Staff said the effective tax rate would not cover such requests.
The effective tax rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year from properties on the tax rolls both years.
“Council was resistant to increase taxes,” Koskiniemi said. “Presently, there is a fiscal year-end projected surplus, so council has expressed a preference to use any year-end savings to fund all budget requests and avoid a tax increase.”
The council was presented with four different tax rates in order to illustrate options it could pursue. The city’s charter requires council to be presented “a proposed budget at least 60 days prior to the end of each fiscal year.”
Another special council meeting to discuss the proposed budget is scheduled for Aug. 5, and another meeting is possible Aug. 19 if necessary, Koskiniemi said. Depending on if the tax rate is proposed to increase, the first public hearing would be scheduled for Aug. 26. Otherwise, the first public hearing for the budget as a whole would be held Sept. 9. The new tax rate is expected to be adopted Sept. 16.
“We are consciously and carefully looking at the budget for the next year,” Richwood Mayor Steve Boykin said. “We are doing our best to try to bring the budget in with the least amount of effect on the citizens.”
After many council discussions on the home occupations subject, it became clear at the Monday meeting there needed to be more clarity within the language concerning the Appendix B portion of the Richwood Zoning Ordinance, a memorandum sent by Koskiniemi said.
“One of the things that the council expressed concerns for is that we need to clarify (things) and make sure we’ve got everything to where a citizen doesn’t have to have an attorney there to read and understand (the language),” Boykin said.
According to “Appendix B — Zoning Ordinance” of the Code of Ordinances, the definition of home occupation is the use of an accessory structure on a lot zoned for residential use, which is for commercial purposes and clearly secondary to the use of the structure as a residential dwelling and must comply with the requirements of the Richwood Code of Ordinances.
“Certain home occupation activities are prohibited, while other home occupation activities are permitted as a conditional use,” Koskiniemi said.
Councilman Mark Brown II discussed the need to massage the language in a way that makes sense but doesn’t allow residents to impact the community in a negative way.
“We want people to be able to have their rights of liberty and pursuits of happiness inside their own home without the city or government coming and raining on their parade,” Brown said during the meeting.
Appendix B is currently under review, Koskiniemi said.
“One option being proposed is to extract all references to home occupations from Appendix B and adopt an article to the city’s charter that fully covers the topic of home occupations,” Koskiniemi said.
The council concluded it would commit to reading Appendix B in the Richwood Zoning Ordinance from beginning to end over the next month so that when it comes back for discussion in September for the regular meeting, members will have a good baseline and can move forward with the language changes.
“These are living documents that are going to have to be reviewed and changed with the times,” Boykin said during the meeting. “We could sit here all night long, tomorrow, the next day, three days from now, and we still would not cover every little thing we could come up with. … We can do our best and try to get it as best as we can.”
