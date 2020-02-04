LAKE JACKSON — With houses of worship no longer safe havens from mass violence, school district officials put together a presentation to share what they have learned about active shooters with the faith community.
“What we’re trying to do is take all the knowledge and insight of the BISD team that really works with safety and security and we’re trying to translate that into emergency operations planning for churches,” said Jay Whitehead, Brazosport ISD’s assistant superintendent of Administrative Services, during a meeting Thursday. “We spend a lot of time developing processes and procedures to keep our kids safe at school. That overlaps into a lot of what needs to take place in churches.”
Referencing the recent active shooter scare at Clute Intermediate, Superintendent Danny Massey said when an emergency operations plan is implemented, a picture emerges of what worked and what can be improved upon. A lot of things went well when the plan went into action at the Clute campus, he said.
The success of that plan was years in the making, Massey said.
“Over the last five years we have increased and improved not only personnel but our resources and budgets, and the money that we put toward safety and security because it is a top priority of ours,” Massey said.
Many community members have been looking for ways to improve church security, Whitehead said.
Brazosport ISD is used to planning for contingencies on a major scale, district Police Chief Wade Nichols said.
“They can … take what we have, tweak it and do what they need to do, and then put it out to their congregation,” he said.
Whitehead’s presentation gave meeting attendees an overview of the safety measures employed by Brazosport ISD to protect students, including a dedicated police force of 20 officers and one K-9 officer, social media alert systems, security and behavior specialists inside the schools, buzz-in systems and security cameras.
The presentation referenced the Guide for Developing High-Quality Emergency Operations Plans for Houses of Worship, developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and available online. Meeting attendees received a printed copy to take with them.
Whitehead suggested churches evaluate where they are regarding security measures and gave steps to take to create a contingency plan for different emergencies. He emphasized the importance of regularly going over and practicing the plan with the congregation so everybody would know the plan and what role to play, and collaborating with community first responders.
“Our greatest success is that our work is never used,” Whitehead said. “We know that prevention is what we’re looking for.”
Even children in Sunday school can learn drills to respond to different scenarios, much as Brazosport ISD students are trained to respond to lockdowns, lockouts and scenarios that require either evacuation or sheltering in place, Director of Student Services Robin Pelton said. Even the youngest can be taught how to respond, using age-appropriate scenarios such as crouching in the dark and becoming quiet as a little bunny, Pelton said.
“You always have to keep in the back of your mind, it’s not, ‘if it’s going to happen,’” Nichols said, “it’s ‘when it’s going to happen.’”
Being proactive rather than reactive goes a long way toward being prepared, he said.
“I cannot stress this enough: you need to exercise those plans,” said Ty Morrow, Brazosport ISD’s safety and security coordinator. “You need to practice them. You need to fight like you’re gonna train and then you need to train like you’re gonna fight.”
