Angleton ISD denies request for dance video
Video from a Sept. 5 dance at Angleton Junior High School is not subject to public information laws, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said in denying The Facts’ request to review it.
Allowing the newspaper to review the footage would violate Angleton ISD’s privacy policy regarding students and personnel as well as infringe on several privacy laws, Edwards states in the letter.
“Therefore, considering AISD Policy, as well as state and federal law, on behalf of AISD, I am denying your request,” the letter stated.
The Facts will consult with its attorney before deciding whether to appeal.
Ambulance patient died of blunt-force trauma
The ambulance patient who died after a Richwood crash died of blunt force trauma, police said.
Donald Willis, 44, of Bay City died at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport after a pickup crashed into the ambulance taking him from Bay City to Galveston, police said. The crash at Highway 288-B and FM 2004 happened when the ambulance entered the intersection against a red light, police said.
The ambulance driver, truck driver, ambulance passenger and paramedic all were treated for minor injuries.
Police have not received the full medical report from Willis’ death, Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said. No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation, he said.
Adopt-A-Beach collects 5,200 pounds of trash
More than 300 volunteers helped clean up Surfside and Quintana beaches, according to a parks department official, gathering an estimated 5,200 pounds of trash.
Mike Mullenweg, Lead Interpretive Ranger of the Brazoria County Parks Department, said he was happy with Saturday’s turnout.
About 400 trash bags were filled with items including pieces of plastic, foam and cigarette butts. With about 200,000 small pieces of plastic collected, it was the most common type of litter found, Mullenweg said.
Organizers end fundraiser for Jones Creek couple
Donations no longer are needed for the couple whose Jones Creek house burned down last week, neighbor Miranda Domingues said. Domingues had organized a fundraiser after finding the neighbors in a tent in their yard the next morning.
The house in the 100 block of Burke Street was a total loss, firefighters said.
The cause of the Sept. 16 fire is undetermined, since the structure was engulfed upon arrival, Fire Chief Gus Cancino said.
Domingues has deactivated the online fundraiser and said the event was a great example of how Jones Creek comes together.
