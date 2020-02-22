CLUTE — Showing up is all about character, and character is something the Lady Buc soccer team has been showing on and off the field.
“Showing up is the act of making a difference in somebody else’s life by putting themselves above yourself,” said Shannon Whitley, founder of the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation. “It is the true definition of servant leadership.”
The Lady Buc soccer team was nominated for a Show Up Award by Joe Rinehart, assistant secretary for the Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees, for all they do throughout the school and the Brazosport community.
“They’re good ambassadors for BISD and for our community,” Rinehart said. “Their dedication to teamwork and camaraderie I think is very important, great for growing young folks.”
With the help of her young daughter’s soccer team, LJ Xtreme, Whitley presented the Lady Bucs with their Show Up Award on Tuesday, a $500 educational grant, for the character they exhibit as a team on the soccer field and out in the community.
“This one was super special,” Whitley said. “They’re heavily involved in community service, and they’ve realized the importance of showing up not only for their teammates, but for their school and also the community.”
The soccer team has helped out with community benefits, including the Rotary Club shrimp boil;volunteers at nursing homes, playing games with the residents; and helps coach, referee and cheer on kids’ soccer games, Whitley said.
“It’s more than just playing soccer on the field,” said Lady Buc soccer coach Kim Blank. “There’s so many life skills that these girls learn from helping others, especially with the youth in our community, learning patience and responsibility.”
The girls learn their actions do affect others, and they learn how to be role models, Blank said.
“This team is all about showing up and doing the right thing and working really hard for it and never giving up,” Whitley said. “Show-up character is actually just as important as any accolade that you receive on the field or off the field — that character can take you very far in life.”
The girls also see the connection to their community as reciprocal.
“It’s important to be in our community that supports us so well, and help serve others and volunteer whenever possible,” Blank said. “I am very proud of our girls, very proud of the Lady Buc soccer program and the effort they put in realizing how important it is to serve.”
The adults don’t actually have to make the case for the girls deserving to be honored.
“The girls say it all themselves by their actions,” Rinehart said.
