LAKE JACKSON — After four terms, Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple said he will not run again for the top seat in the city.
He plans to spend more time with Lori, his wife of 58 years, and family, he said.
“She means everything to me and so does the city,” Sipple said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Filing for municipal candidates opens Jan. 15 and closes Feb. 14, Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said. No one has expressed interest in filing to Mundo yet, he said, but anyone on council is able to run, regardless whether their term is over.
Councilman Gerald Roznovsky told The Facts he plans to run for mayor.
“Yes, that’s been the plan all along,” Roznovsky said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Roznovsky failed to gain the mayoral seat in 2018 when Sipple came out ahead with 51.8 percent of the votes, but Roznovsky continued to serve on council.
Roznovsky first served on City Council from 2005 through 2011 as the Position 3 councilman. After the required two-year break under the city charter, he rejoined council in the same position in 2013.
Sipple, 78, joined City Council in 2005 and was elected mayor a year later, holding the job until forced out by term limits in 2012. This was his first term since being elected in 2018.
Sipple announced he would not seek re-election Monday so potential candidates could have time to consider running before the May 2 election, he said.
Sipple has lived in seven states and many cities, where he participated in many boards, church, education, industrial and other organizations, he said.
“We have lived a life of service wherever we’ve been,” Sipple said.
One thing he said he’d never do is get into politics, but he wants to say thanks for all the benefits he received from the people he met during this life of service, which have been extraordinary in Lake Jackson, he said.
He plans to do some consulting on the side but primarily spend time with Lori, he said.
“I’m very proud of Bob,” Lori Sipple said at the Monday meeting.
Sipple does not know what the future holds, but said the city means “so much” to him.
“I’ll always hope that people know, right or wrong, I did my best to represent the City of Lake Jackson in the highest professional standards I know,” Sipple said.
