BAY CITY — Tenaris manufacturing company plans to lay off 200 employees at its seamless mill in Matagorda County — a consequence of the “sharp decline” in the price of oil — but officials express optimism the market will eventually improve.
It has been many years since local industries have laid off employees at this magnitude, Bay City Chamber President Mitch Thames said.
“Of course we all know employees in our communities that work at Tenaris, so a whole lot of us are affected,” Thames said. “From a community standpoint, it hurts, and from a personal standpoint as well.”
The company decided to adjust its workforce in response to the decrease in market activity and the pandemic, a Tenaris news release said.
“We have an unexpected combination of events straining U.S. and global markets — a drastic drop in demand caused by the pandemic and an oversupply triggered by the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia,” Tenaris U.S. President Luca Zanotti said in the release.
The seamless mill in Bay City remains integral to the company’s production, Zanotti said.
“The crisis does not change our strategy but powers a sharper focus on improving all aspects of what we can control for greater impact to our operations and service to our customers,” Zanotti said.
The Matagorda Economic Development Corp. is working closely with Workforce Solutions to mobilize its Wide Area Response team, Thames said.
“We’re working to make sure that all laid-off employees have access to all that Workforce Solutions has to offer,” he said.
Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program services are becoming an increasing priority for the community, as well, Thames said. MEHOP began as a mobile clinic, but it is now a static clinic that serves those who cannot afford healthcare services.
“This is a federally approved clinic, so there are additional dollars there for any of the families that need medical attention after their benefits run out,” Thames said. “They can provide to anyone in the area, including residents of Brazoria County and surrounding communities.”
Many in the community are debating whether layoffs are being caused by the pandemic or by the conflict between the Saudi Arabians and the Russians, Thames said.
“I realized it’s both,” Thames said. “We really have to be here to rally behind our communities.”
Tenaris came to the area years ago and promised positive change in the community, Thames said. Regardless of cuts, that’s what they did, he said.
“They’ve certainly committed in the past to donate huge amounts of money to our community,” Thames said. “And I know that once the oil industry improves, we’ll all get back on our feet.”
Tenaris will continue to analyze the health of the market and work to mitigate impacts to the extent possible, a Tenaris spokesman said Tuesday, adding jobs will return once the market improves.
“A decision by Tenaris to expand its team will be guided by a more favorable market outlook and customer demand,” the spokesman said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.