Residents curious about the path of a proposed rail line from Freeport will have to continue waiting after a recent meeting by the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District board.
“We heard public comments again this morning and two things happened,” Executive Director Bob Laza said.
The first decision at the Friday morning meeting was to continue the HDR Engineering feasibility study, which will be reviewed in December, and the second was to push back a planned citizen advisory panel (CAP) meeting until January, when the board will have more information for them, Laza said.
Laza said despite some public opposition, things are in motion.
“It’s moving forward — the board heard comments from the public in the normal course that they do with the public,” Laza said. “There was going to be a CAP meeting in December but the board wants to delay the meeting until January because we will have more to share with the CAP in January after our big review than we would in December.”
Officials have been studying the feasibility of building a rail line to run from Freeport to Highway 59 in Kendleton. Advocates believe it would be more economical and a safer alternative to increased truck traffic as more cargo passes through Port Freeport for distribution elsewhere in the country, The Facts previously reported.
The board originally delayed public meetings with HDR Engineering because of resident complaints about the rail lines and property rights.
Residents against the project feel it’s not viable — and also unfair to landowners whose homes and property will be negatively affected, citizen advisory panel member Rob Giesecke said.
Following Friday’s meeting, Giesecke said he doesn’t see how the study can show a good business case for the project.
“They’re gonna meet with the engineering committee to see if they have a business case to be made,” Giesecke said. “Based on comments at the meeting, if they don’t think it’s feasible, they’re gonna terminate the whole project.”
About eight opponents of the project spoke publicly Friday morning, Giesecke said. Discrepancies in several areas of the project have concerned residents for some time, he said.
“I pointed out that (the board) has not passed the budget for this fiscal year,” Giesecke said. “They don’t have any money, so they haven’t passed any budget. They’re just willfully ignoring the law. ... That’s the same law when it comes time to use eminent domain; they’re going to do the same thing with landowners.”
