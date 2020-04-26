FREEPORT — After the success of Saturday’s drive-thru food giveaway, Words of Life Outreach Ministry plans to have another every Saturday for the remainder of the pandemic, church leaders said.
Vehicles lined up for free food backed up onto Brazosport Boulevard, with families from all over Brazoria County and as far away as Wharton and Rosenberg, church secretary Janedra Ward said.
“I think we were able to supply something for over 400 families,” Ward said.
The giveaway was a partnership with the Houston Food Bank, which sent down two 18-wheelers loaded with food and other items Friday and another Saturday morning, Ward said.
Pastor Samuel Nelson Jr. spoke with food bank representatives, and “they want us to do it every week so we’re gonna do it every week,” Ward said. “We just need volunteers.”
Ward estimates that about 50 volunteers were on hand to help out Saturday. Items given away included a lot of produce, such as bananas, cantaloupes and grapes, and canned goods, Ward said. Because of the need in Brazoria County, the Houston Food Bank would like to send more meat, and maybe things like milk and cereal, she said.
There were also miscellaneous items given away: some diapers and formula, shampoo, toilet paper, surge protectors. Some of those may have been return items that people had just donated to the food bank, Ward said.
“A little bit of everything,” Ward said. “They did tell us that you never really know what you’re gonna get on the trucks, but they try to put a little bit of everything.”
Toward the end, they only had bananas and cantaloupe to give away, but they tried to make sure as many families as possible received some of everything, she said.
Words of Life received a lot of support from community partners, including other area churches and the Freeport Police Department, which sent three officers to help conduct traffic.
Freeport police were proud to be part of the event, and it was “outstanding” to see a larger community sharing their generosity and love, Chief Raymond Garivey said.
“During the time of crisis that we’re going through — people losing their jobs or temporarily out of work — it’s a blessing, whether it’s one bag of food or 10 bags of food,” Garivey said. “From what my officers saw today, everyone was grateful for what they were receiving. No doubt it’s a blessing for our community.”
The need is still great, and Words of Life is glad to be able to help meet that need, Ward said.
“At the end of the day I think we really served a lot of people,” Ward said. “We just thank God we’re able to be a spot where people can come to in order to get the food and stuff because the need is great in the community.”
The next food giveaway will be at noon May 2 at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I in Freeport. Anybody who would like to volunteer can call Ward at 979-388-3398.
