FREEPORT — While most churches provide spiritual support, The Freedom House is relying on community donations to provide a home for addicts and people transitioning from prison.
The Freedom House is a Freeport church that also serves as a halfway home for people with addictions.
In the first couple of weeks following the Disaster Declaration for COVID-19, the church knew they needed to come up with a solution to match funds typically raised by passing the collection plate.
“The Freedom House is not state-funded, so we rely on tithes and offerings,” Pastor Ernie Hutchings said. “At the start of April, we knew that we had to game-plan how we’d move forward.”
Hutchings thanks his community, good planning with the support of his staff and God.
“It’s amazing to see how much support we’ve received,” Hutchings said. “Amen.”
The church has housed people with addiction for 13 years, which costs about $1,250 a month per resident, Hutchings said. They house men who are ready to recover, he said. The church is also an approved housing system for those out on parole.
“We have a six-month in-house program that is 100 percent free,” Hutchings said. “We house about 30 men, and we do everything in our power to guide people towards a better life, including medical needs, mental support, and more.”
Following the first few cases of COVID-19 being announced in Brazoria County, he said, the church stopped having service for the sake of safety and social distancing.
“We continued to have services as long as we felt was right,” Hutchings said. “And then we knew we had to stop having in-person service and begin planning ahead.”
The church hosts online services for the time being, Hutchings said.
“Honestly, when it all first started we were a little concerned, but a couple of phone calls to our supporters and we haven’t missed a beat,” House Manager Kevin Clark said. “We are ready to get back to where we can have services again, but the support has been phenomenal.”
Hutchings turned to his community for support by reaching them on Facebook.
“I’ve never been one to raise money on Facebook, but if we couldn’t get our food orders in, then we couldn’t feed anyone,” Hutchings said. “Praise God that we didn’t have to do that.”
Another supporter that supplies food for The Freedom House’s residents is The Dream Center, he said.
“We’ve served at the Dream Center, and we’ve been doing that for years,” Hutchings said. “The Dream Center answered our prayers and stepped up and was able to help supply us with food until we were able to get our own food orders in.”
He’s thankful that the church hasn’t had to send any of its residents away.
“I know that, whatever you plant, if you sow it in the good fertile soil, then we’ll remain blessed,” Hutchins said. “No matter what the situation is, we have to find good in this.”
For anyone who wishes to make a donation to The Freedom House, they can visit Facebook for more information at www.facebook.com/pastorerniehutchings.
