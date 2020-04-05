RICHWOOD — There is no such thing as an orderly line when it comes to an Easter egg hunt. But this year, cars lined up down the street at Richwood City Hall for an Easter egg drive-thru, an accommodation to meet the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’d already had all the eggs bought and ready when all this started,” Keep Richwood Beautiful Chairwoman Brittany Figaro said. “So we discussed what our options would be, and then after watching all the other towns just completely cancel — and no fault to them, and Lake Jackson’s was postponed, it’s not canceled — we just really thought, like, just to try to do what we can.”
With a total of 10,000 eggs, Keep Richwood Beautiful board members were prepared to give 125 cars two bags of 40 eggs each, Executive Director Kimberly Mayer said.
She estimated 30 to 50 cars came through in just the first half hour.
“Our thought is that while we can’t have a traditional egg hunt together at municipal park, we hope that families will use these eggs to have their own Easter Egg Hunt at home using CDC guidelines and proper social distancing,” Mayer said.
Board members practiced social distancing during the event, spaced multiple feet apart to allow three cars at a time to receive bags, but also as a precaution, Figaro said. They wore masks and gloves, frequently used hand sanitizer and handed bags through car windows using grabber tools.
Handing out eggs during a pandemic is new territory, Figaro said.
“I don’t know what other precautions we even know to take,” she said.
Keep Richwood Beautiful’s utmost concern is keeping the community safe and healthy, Mayer said.
“We feel this is the safest way to still hold our event and share some hope and love during this season,” she said.
Richwood residents recognized and appreciated that love.
“We love Richwood and Richwood is showing their love for the kids, and we’re thankful for it,” Rebecca Dobson said.
Dobson drove through the line with her two granddaughters, 6 and 8 years old. Each received her own bag of eggs.
The eggs came pre-filled with candy and toys, Figaro said. Usually, they also include special eggs with prizes, but elected not to do that this year, she said.
“It’s making the best of a bad situation,” she said. “But it’s definitely not, I don’t think, as fun for the kids. But it does give them some sense of normalcy in this situation.”
Keep Richwood Beautiful is looking forward to that normalcy returning for next year’s event, Figaro said.
“We’re definitely looking forward to being able to do it the traditional way next year, because it is really fun,” she said. “It’s so crazy how fast all the eggs go.”
