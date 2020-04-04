ANGLETON — People hosting quarantine parties and other gatherings of more than 10 people could face criminal charges after county leaders added teeth to their disaster declaration.
The same goes for non-essential businesses or restaurants that break the rules imposed by the state and county in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Violating the Emerg-ency Manag-ement Plan during a disaster declaration will be a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in the county jail, under the amendment approved Thursday during a special meeting of the Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court.
Social gatherings exceeding 10 people or opening up bars or restaurants for dine-in services are examples of how someone could violate the Emergency Management Plan, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
“The clear-cut things that are obvious to all of us,” she said.
Less obvious are whether some businesses are considered essential. For those not explicitly identified in the county’s criteria, it’s up to each to review the county’s order and determine whether the business meets essential needs, Yenne said.
“Because the county doesn’t know the unique aspects of your business,” she said.
Hobby Lobby in Lake Jackson is one those in a gray area and has remained open since the county issues its Stay Safe at Home order last week. It could be considered non-essential as a craft store or essential as a school supply vendor. When Yenne visited the store, she was surprised to see more activities and supplies for schooling and education than she could count, she said.
Other states have labeled the retailer a non-essential business, however, and as of closing time Friday, the Lake Jackson store would remain closed, a manager said. The manager would not say whether the decision was corporate and said he was unauthorized to answer further questions, but Yenne confirmed the decision did not come from the county.
Hobby Lobby isn’t the first business to meet an essential need that has had to close its doors for the foreseeable future.
TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, which also sell school supplies and essential items such as soap, closed weeks ago under instruction from their corporate offices.
The decision to institute penalties for violating county emergency orders comes after six months of consideration between Yenne and Mary Shine, assistant chief of Brazoria County District Attorney’s civil division, because of issues in the past, Yenne said.
“We’ve had trouble in shelters before where somebody’s not following the shelter rules,” she said. “This (situation) has just brought it to the forefront.”
Annex W dovetails into the current plan and allows for the enforcement to occur in the event that it needs to, Shine said.
That language is already in Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, she said.
“So if there’s something extra in your plan that’s not in the governor’s plan and somebody continues to violate it, there’s a criminal enforcement component,” Yenne said during the meeting.
Gatherings of 10 people or less are OK, and most people are already being very compliant, Yenne said Friday. The limit does not apply to family members, but most families are already policing themselves, Yenne said.
“If it’s your family we’re not gonna seek criminal or civil enforcement because we know you care about your family’s safety,” she said.
