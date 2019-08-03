Trash drop-off facility costlier than expected
Lake Jackson City Council will consider spending another $162,500 to transform its mulch chipping facility into a resident convenience center for heavy trash drop-off, according to their meeting agenda.
The city already spent council’s previously approved $87,500 to design the new facility, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The $162,500 would be factored into the 2018-19 budget and cover the cost of construction, he said.
The chipping mulch facility accepts brush and yard trimmings to convert it into mulch, which is free for Lake Jackson residents to take, and had previously accepted heavy trash without a permit to do so.
The changes to the facility will allow it to accept heavy trash as an alternative to residents waiting for the day it is picked up from their houses.
City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Alpha Delta Kappa breakfast huge success
The honorary sorority for women educators, Alpha Delta Kappa, hosted a very successful luncheon this year, raising $5,475, member Linda Winder said.
The organization sold 400 tickets and raised more funds than previous years with their silent auction, Winder said.
“We know we did really well this year; this was a record for us,” Winder said.
The proceeds will be used when the chapter adopts a school this fall, aiding in projects that will benefit teachers and students, as well as fund future scholarships, Winder said.
Sweeny chooses secretary as interim city manager
Reatta Minshew will balance her responsibilities as city secretary with those of city manager until further notice, she said.
After 14 years working for Sweeny, City Manager Cindy King turned in her resignation in July. King is moving out of Sweeny to live with her husband in Winnie.
The city is taking applications for a new city manager until Aug. 16, Minshew said.
She was told the hiring process for a permanent city manager could take a few months, Minshew said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.