ANGLETON
Although houses of worship are a place where people feel safe, recent instances of violence in Texas churches prompted one church to take action and educate residents about safety.
The Angleton Road Church of Christ hosted an active threat seminar Saturday to help residents understand what to do in a stressful situation.
“I started doing the active shooter presentations six years ago and it was due to the influx of these incidents happening across the nation,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said. “These incidents began to hit home and that’s what made them even more prevalent that our Texans and people within our counties are protected.”
The presentations commonly focus on the survival aspect in an active shooter situation.
“We really don’t focus on what an active shooter is — we get that — we focus more on how to survive and the mind-set that you will survive,” Woodard said. “I think our society is in more of a prepared mind-set and that’s comforting to me as law enforcement knowing that.”
Recently, two days after Woodard gave a presentation at a Texas church, someone entered with harmful intents.
“An individual came along with a machete to harm, but this was stemmed from someone not being mentally stable,” Woodard said. “It was ironic how that happened and the worship center was prepared and talked to the individual, no one was hurt.”
James Rodgers, church member and event facilitator, contacted Woodard about giving a presentation to his church.
“Safety is important to me because it’s not just me,” Rodgers said. “These are the people that I know and love, having and extending care to others is a great part of what make society better.”
Woodard customizes each presentation based on the environment.
“No two presentations are the same because each active shooter situation is unique,” he said. “I can’t use a presentation from an elementary school and take it to a high school. That’s where the work comes in, tailoring it to each audience.”
Lara Slawson attended the Church of Christ presentation to gain knowledge about dangerous situations, she said.
“We’re looking to strengthen our security in our place of worship and we’ve been provided this opportunity,” Slawson said. “This will help us be prepared if something happens at the church building or any public place.”
Although the presentation was in a church, the information is applicable to any place with large groups of people.
“We would hope that everybody would be safe when they’re in a worship center,” Rodgers said. “I like to go to festivals or to sporting events and I wonder, ‘What if something happened here? What would people do?”
Woodard often explains misconceptions in survival tactics during his presentations.
“He was very helpful, and some things were the opposite I thought would be the best thing to do,” Slawson said. “It’s a sad commentary that we have to be so aware all the time, but, that’s part of living this life. We’re not all victims; we don’t have to be.”
