Brazoria County births from Jan. 17 to Jan. 31:
Rios Laureli Matias, Jan. 17
Cole Fisher Saenz, Jan. 17
Analeigh Reign Botello, Jan. 18
Callan Drew Yarbrough, Jan. 18
Ted Russell Clark, Jan. 20
Cesaline Lynn Cardoza, Jan. 21
Whitley Van Loggins, Jan. 22
Malachi Theodore Seregin, Jan. 22
Gavareon Ta’Jon Marshall II, Jan. 22
Zyari Tru Johnson, Jan. 22
Isabella Cisneros, Jan. 23
Westin Brooks Woodard, Jan. 23
Kailen Cisneros, Jan. 24
Axton Rainn Lopez, Jan. 28
