In company with most Texans in the mid-1840s, Joel Bryan was plagued by cash flow problems, but it is obvious he and his Bryan/Perry brothers were prospering in Texas.
Information included the Perry Papers shows improvements being made to their equipment and operations, as well as the addition of more “hands” to cultivate their cotton and sugar crops and take care of household and ranching needs.
Among this was mention of Joel’s completion of new cattle pens on the river. Almost from the beginning of the family’s move to Texas, Joel had been the member most geared toward ranching, and this would continue throughout his lifetime.
James Perry purchased Aycock’s Landing around this time to cover his own needs for shipping cotton and sugar to market. The income derived from others willing to pay for that convenience was also a factor, of course.
Warehouses were available there to await vessels that would take plantation produce elsewhere for sale, as well as to receive goods shipped from ports as close as Galveston, as well as those from New York and other northern sites.
Upon Stephen F. Austin’s death, Emily Perry had inherited the land on which Joel’s Durazno Plantation was located. It was part of a seven and one-third league of land — 32,469 acres.
This was a portion of the land granted to Austin by the Mexican government a decade earlier, in connection with his work as empresario for the settlement of Texas.
Although Austin planned to deed 200 acres of this property to Mary Austin Holley, he died before actually doing so.
First mention of the name “Durazno,” the Spanish word for peach, was in 1847, in legal documents from Emily to her son, Joel Bryan.
A photo and brief biography of Joel, printed in a book titled “Representative Men of Texas” in the latter part of his life, noted that as a young man he “loved the chase and out-door sports more than his books,” and though he attended a good school in Potosi prior to moving to Texas, his education was limited.
The plantation house he built 6 miles from the Gulf at Durazno began as a single room cabin, with construction very similar to that his stepfather, James Perry, used to build the family home at Peach Point.
It was described by Joel’s descendants as having originally been a one-story, wood cabin facing south, with a porch that stretched across the front.
Through the years, as children were born to Joel and his wife, Lavinia, more rooms were added.
The ornate entrance gate to the grounds featured a pair of tall pillars. Near the residents were outbuildings that included an office and a school, slave cabins, a smokehouse, carriage house, stables and a sugar house.
Although the sugar house was brick, all the other buildings at Durazno were of wood construction. In an interview in the 1950s or 1960s, Lois Brock Adriance, a family descendant, explained that the original house at Durazno was torn down in 1911.
When they built the replacement, she said, “They saved some of the lumber, but they wrote about the condition of the old ballroom.”
She noted this was what made her remember Joel and Lavinia began their married life living in a single log room.
Perce Beacroft bought the property, and the house was subsequently changed so it had Victorian decorations, Adriance said, adding that “there was never a brick house there.”
“They had big piles of brick that they had the slaves build,” she said, and these had apparently been made to build a brick house, but such a residence never actually materialized, she said.
The idea was probably abandoned as a result of the Civil War, she added, since at that time, “Why, nobody had any slaves and nobody had much money.”
She added that she never knew what happened to the piles of brick on the place.
Adriance said her mother had told her all this, and she believed they sold the brick in Galveston.
Information in a contemporaneous book on Texas state government personnel noted that the grounds of Joel Bryan’s home at Durazno “were adorned with magnolias, cedars and majestic live oaks.”
That source also mentions banana and orange trees near the residence, along with “a profusion of rare flowers that gave evidence of … refinement and culture …”
Joel and Lavinia reared five sons and two daughters at Durazno, though both of their daughters died young. Mary was married to Dr. C.W. Truehart of Galveston, and Lavinia was the wife of Thomas J. Stratton. The Strattons had four children — three sons and a daughter.
The Stratton sons were all married, had families and were “respected as useful and prosperous men,” according to a sketch of Joel Bryan’s life.
Concerning Joel’s service to Texas during its fight for independence, this source notes that he “would have taken part in the battle of San Jacinto with his brother, M.A. Austin, but for sickness.”
It credits Joel’s record as “a good soldier throughout the campaigns in which he participated – none truer, none braver.”
Next week: Joel earns respect as planter, rancher, patriot.
