Child death trial delayed again
The first-degree felony trial of Cashayla Holloway, mother Felicia Toney and Richard Rhodes following the death of Holloway’s infant child has been postponed until May 26, according to online records.
Holloway’s son, 18-month-old Kaesen Jenkins, was in the care of Rhodes on Nov. 1, 2017, who is accused of placing the child’s feet in scalding water, causing serious bodily injury, according to court records. Jenkins died six days later on Nov. 7, 2017.
The trial was previously scheduled to begin on Jan. 27.
All three face charges of injury to a child, according to an indictment from June 2018. They are all currently out on bond, according to Brazoria County jail records.
Suspected Lake Jackson bank robber arrested
Jeffrey Salinas, 47, was in Brazoria County jail Tuesday after Huntsville police arrested him on a warrant from a Lake Jackson bank robbery, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Salinas is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, online records show.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 14, a man walked into the First Convenience Bank inside Walmart at 121 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, and handed the teller a note indicating “this was a robbery,” Lankford said. The teller complied without any objections and the man left with cash, he said.
Police are still seeking information about a possible getaway driver, Lankford said.
Angleton ISD Education Foundation breaks record
With almost $133,000 donated in 2019, the Angleton ISD Education Foundation has broken its record for grants and donations, Director Allison Hemphill said.
“While 2019 marked the end of a decade, it was the start of a whole new chapter for the Angleton ISD Education Foundation,” Hemphill said. “Our Grants for Great Ideas program was expanded and our BIG Ideas grant program was revitalized, making it our most impactful year to date.”
The foundation donated to projects including $12,000 for reader’s theater at all elementary schools, more than $4,000 for Building Math Minds at Central Elementary and $4,000 for a multicultural library at Central Elementary, Hemphill said.
Several teachers expressed their gratitude for the materials and projects, citing the chance for students to continually improve their education, according to a release from the foundation.
