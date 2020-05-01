ANGLETON
For 18 years, Mary Moreno has cheered up American military members by sending out summer care packages. This year, other organizations will benefit since the COVID-19 pandemic made the shipment impossible.
For the first time, Moreno, the group’s founder, and the rest of the Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County will have to wait until the world returns to semi-normalcy.
The warehouse off Mulberry Street usually sends about 3,000 boxes of summer care packages and supplies overseas to the men and women of the armed forces. This will be the first time the boxes will not go out for delivery in the organization’s history.
“We were having a hard time ordering some of our supplies like hand sanitizers and baby wipes,” Moreno said. “We weren’t a priority, and I understand that. I thought long and hard and fought it, but it was hard for us to order supplies. I knew we didn’t have a chance due to the limits.”
Moreno also heard a lot of military bases were refusing international mail, so she didn’t want to chance it and have them returned, she said.
The decision was tough, but Moreno felt it was the right one considering factors out of anyone’s control, she said.
“It’s really hard,” Moreno said. “I had 400 to 500 American heroes’ addresses that were going to be waiting for summer care packages. It’s heartbreaking for us and for them. To me, this is a big morale boost to them. It reminds them that we haven’t forgotten them.”
Jane Ponder began volunteering in September after her son enrolled in the U.S. Air Force. Assisting with the winter boxes was a rewarding experience for the Angleton resident, so this news hurt, Ponder said.
“It’s very difficult because I know those men and women love them and are going to miss out on them,” Ponder said. “There were sweet notes from kids in the area we put in there they won’t be able to receive.”
Moreno wiped away tears as she expressed her intention to get boxes out again one day.
“I have to stay positive,” Moreno said. “I get the emails. I get the phone calls of mothers and wives and grandmothers that are saying ‘when are you going to open up.’ I feel that these men and women were waiting for their boxes, and now they won’t get them.”
As a mother of a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, Moreno started the organization to give families with deployed relatives a positive outlet. Watching her 18-year-old son enter the armed forces was a journey Moreno could not prepare for or anticipate.
“It’s hard as a mother because they are in a country that is surrounded by hatred and death,” Moreno said. “They come from a safe community, and they go into this country. As a mother you sit and wait and see if you are going to get a knock on the door saying your son has been KIA. You live with that fear, and I lived with that.”
After dealing with an emotional breakdown, Moreno knew she wasn’t the only one feeling this way.
“Depression is an illness and a silent killer,” Moreno said. “Unless you have been there, you can understand what depression can do to you. Starting Military Moms saved my life.”
The summer box or “cool packs” were to contain items like foil-pack tuna, sardines, hot sauce, drink mixes and other nonperishable snacks and toiletries.
So the items don’t remain in the warehouse, Moreno said her team of volunteers would distribute them to “the Angleton National Guard, Kidz Harbor, or wherever there is a need.”
The founder wanted to thank all of the supporters and the volunteers for sticking with them throughout the 18 years.
Moreno hopes to begin planning for her winter box sendoff in September in time for Christmas.
