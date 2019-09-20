ANGLETON — Former Jones Creek deputy marshal Paul LaValle is not guilty of the felony and misdemeanor he was accused of, a Brazoria County jury decided Thursday.
LaValle, an attorney, faced a state-jail felony charge of tampering with a government record and misdemeanor official oppression after entering a house in an attempt to arrest a man charged with a felony who was not there, a video played in the courtroom showed.
LaValle has a personal injury law firm in Texas City, according to its website.
“The evidence just wasn’t there to say he was guilty,” juror Curtis Bonar said. They watched the video, but the jury thought the charges brought against him were the wrong ones to pursue, he said.
Another juror who declined to give her name said they still had unanswered questions and doubts and didn’t believe every element of the charges was proven.
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before announcing the acquittals.
LaValle, 59, was working his second shift as a part-time deputy for the Jones Creek Marshal’s Office in May 2018 when he encountered fellow deputy Hunter Wright Chase, 24, who was working his first shift on his own.
Chase is set for trial in November, online records show.
Chase told LaValle that he knew a felon was in his house in the 9000 block of Stephen F. Austin Road, so the two knocked on the back door, then spent about 12 minutes breaking into it, the evidence showed. After crawling into the house, they found that the man was not home and LaValle suggested calling into dispatch to say that it looked like someone had broken in, but they secured the door, the video showed.
Chase called in and said the door was open, but now secure and no one was on the scene, Brazoria County Sheriff’s dispatcher Jennifer Weaver said.
That constitutes tampering with a government record, prosecutor Kenyata Thompson said.
“What the defendant did should shock you,” she said in her closing argument. “What the defendant did should upset you.”
Breaking the door down to get in the man’s house was subjecting the man to an illegal search, Thompson said.
“Set that standard that this type of behavior by law enforcement is not acceptable. … There’s nothing peaceful and there’s truly nothing dignified about the way he executed that arrest warrant,” she said.
Defense attorney Derek Hollingsworth said the prosecutors chose to bring the wrong charges.
“He did not act on the video the way we want police officers to act … he did things he ought to be disciplined for,” Hollingsworth said. “But he did not commit the crime that these prosecutors chose to bring.”
While the prosecutors argued society is the victim of the alleged crimes, the defense argued the only victim was a door.
District Attorney Jeri Yenne said her office can’t ignore dishonesty.
“The video … lying to dispatch was particularly concerning to me,” Yenne said. “We are always going to continue to hold … people in positions of trust accountable.”
Beyond a reasonable doubt is a tough burden, as it should be, she said, adding that burden won’t stop them from presenting cases.
