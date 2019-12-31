Following a tradition that spans more than 40 years, Brazoria County Parks Department is now accepting Christmas tree donations for Dunes Day.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 18, the public is invited to volunteer at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, to stake recycled Christmas trees to the ground in the hopes that the trees will collect windblown sand to form dunes along the Brazoria County coastline.
“The buildup of sand dunes is mother nature’s way of having a barrier island protect things farther inland,” said Bryan Frazier, the director of the Brazoria County Parks Department. “(Sand dunes) help give protection from storm surges, really strong high tides and hurricanes.”
When extreme weather events occur, the dunes provide a barrier to everything located behind them, Parks Interpreter Mike Mullenweg said.
“So all the houses, all the factories, (and) all the businesses back behind the dunes,” Mullenweg said. “Those dunes protect them from storms in the Gulf of Mexico.”
Dunes also provide a viable ecosystem for living creatures, Frazier said.
“Sand dunes are a unique ecosystem that provide habitats for all kinds of animals, birds and sea turtles to come ashore and lay their eggs,” Frazier said. “Sand dunes certainly are an important aspect of all of our coastal habitats.”
Discarded trees become a viable part of the buildup of sand dunes over time, and depending on the level of wind the trees receive, sand accretion and the building up of the dunes can happen in a matter of weeks, Frazier said.
“Where we are in Texas … portions of our beaches are rapidly disappearing because of the way the currents and wave actions are,” Frazier said. “We want those dunes there to provide a barrier that makes it safe for people and continues to provide a habitat for wildlife.”
In order to help develop the dunes, the Parks Department asks for clean, real Christmas trees without lights or decoration.
“We cannot have flocked trees with white (stuff) that looks like snow,” Mullenweg said. “We cannot use them if they have tinsel all over them. … All we can use are clean Christmas trees with wood and needles.”
Frazier said the amount of trees people donate varies from year to year, with the organization sometimes receiving several thousands of trees to as little as a few thousand.
The Parks Department hopes to cover 14 miles of beach with dunes, which are created by tying and staking the discarded Christmas trees to the ground to collect sand. But the department will cover as much as it can with the trees that are donated, Mullenweg said.
Residents can donate trees until Jan. 13 at any of the County Precinct Offices, Pearland Stella Roberts Recycling Center, Brazoria County Parks Department Headquarters, Manvel Substation or the Surfside Beach main entrance.
“Having a viable, healthy beach and coastal environment,” Frazier said. “People understand that it is important for wildlife, important for birds and fish, and important for tourism.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.