ANGLETON — Young people supporting law enforcement makes for cute pictures, but members of the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association want to emphasize that support is not a one-way street.
This year, the association awarded more than $5,000 in college scholarships to five students at its annual banquet.
The Jack Marshall Scholarship was made in memory of Marshall’s service as sheriff for almost 20 years. Jackie King, Marshall’s daughter, referred to him as her measure of other people’s character because of his humility, kindness and honesty. She appreciates that the association has continued to award the scholarship and has even added to the fund, King said.
“He loved Brazoria County, and everyone who lived in Brazoria County,” said King.
This year the $1,500 Jack Marshall Scholarship was awarded to Aaliyah Rhoades. Rhoades is entering her third and senior year at Texas A&M University and starts her first year in the nursing program. Rhoades has upheld a 4.0 GPA at the university and received many honors for her academic achievements, said her mother, who received the award in her place.
Also awarded was the Jackie Phillips Scholarship which honors her great contributions to the Sheriff’s office. She began at the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher, then became the office administrator for the criminal investigation department where she “ran” the department, Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
Phillips passed away on her way home from work, but her funeral brought more officers together in Freeport than they have ever seen, all gathering to celebrate her life, Snelgrove said.
Sarah Webb received the Jackie Phillips Scholarship of $1,500 at the banquet. Sarah Webb is working to complete her undergraduate with a bachelors of science in health promotion at the University of Houston. She has been a part of volunteer work, research projects and a leadership organization on campus, Snelgrove said.
The association also awarded three Brazoria County Peace Officers Association scholarships of $750 to Cayden Hall, Gabrielle Anguiano and Laura Webb. The students have all shown academic success and are involved at their schools.
“I’m honored to receive this scholarship and want to thank the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association so much,” Hall said.
Education is paramount to the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association, and they believe the youth are the future of our county and country, Snelgrove said.
The association also named Mark Friudenberg as Citizen of the Year.
Friudenberg generously donates time, talent and resources to charitable causes, and has made a huge impact in the community, Snelgrove said. He has been apart of hundreds of non-profit events in the county, often donating food or auction items, Snelgrove added.
“I cant explain how much this individual does for our community, our organization, and our profession,” Snelgrove said. “We would be here all night if I went into everything that he’s done.”
This year, Mary Anguiano received the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association President’s award. She was recognized for being a huge part of every event the association holds and touching the lives of countless people, Snelgrove said.
“This award goes to those individuals who have given years and years of service to the organization, to the county, and to the public,” Snelgrove said. “We couldn’t do what we do without the individuals who have received this award in the past and tonight.”
The association also awarded Pearland Police Department Officer David Griffith for his work in the community and the city of Pearland. Griffith is a canine officer and has been responsible for multiple narcotics-related arrests. He has also given canine demonstrations for citizens and schools.
“He is out there doing things and being involved in the community, making a huge difference,” Snelgrove said.
