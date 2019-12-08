JONES CREEK — The line to see Santa went out the door of Jones Creek City Hall and down the sidewalk as residents got into the festive season with Christmas in the Creek.
Christmas in the Creek was created as an opportunity for residents to meet their neighbors and the city to get into the Christmas spirit. It offered residents an opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa, refreshments and a Christmas tree walk.
“I started Christmas in the Creek 10 years ago mainly to bring the community together, have people gather and just have a good time,” Marshal William Tidwell said.
Attendance for the festival has increased over the past 10 years, he said.
“We have a great crowd tonight, it has definitely grown,” Tidwell said. “Any time you can bring people together, it’s a great thing.”
Every year, local businesses and organizations donate decorated Christmas trees that are displayed during the celebration.
“We started off with 25 trees, and now we have 55,” Tidwell said. “People adopt a tree and they decorate it in their theme and everybody enjoys it. One day we hope the trees will wrap all the way around the building.”
The synthetic Christmas trees can also be donated by individual families.
“I decorate a tree every year,” Jones Creek resident Barbara Sloan said. “ I enjoy it. I have always been part of a community, and I just love the way (Christmas in the Creek) brings people together.”
Although only living in the area for three years, Sloan has seen the bond Jones Creek residents have.
“This community is so close, people have relatives here, families,” Sloan said. “This is all new to me. I can see the closeness.”
The goal of the Christmas celebration was to bring residents together who might not know each other, Tidwell said.
“It’s good for the community to hang out together and enjoy a night with each other,” Junior Deputy Evan Cruz said.
In future years, Tidwell has plans to expand the festivities.
“We definitely want to grow and do some different things. Next year we plan on having a remembrance tree for residents to decorate,” he said.
Katrina Hernandez-Garcia, administrative assistant to Jones Creek, believes this year was the biggest turnout in three years.
“This year has had a significantly larger turnout than in the past three years I’ve been here,” Hernandez-Garcia said. “I think a lot of people bring their kids to see Santa and also to mingle with their neighbors.”
It’s important for people in a small town such as Jones Creek to be close to one another, Hernandez-Garcia said.
“Being close is important because neighbors can look out for other neighbors,” she said. “We’re just a close-knit, family-like community.”
